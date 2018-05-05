Aussie startups compete at CeBIT’s PitchFest 2018, finalists announced

CeBIT Australia is a B2B technology event that attracts more than 15,000 attendees annually. As part of the expo, the ‘Shark Tank’ style PitchFest is a competition giving 10 of the nation’s most promising start-ups the opportunity to pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to an esteemed panel of judges, before an audience of fellow start-ups, investors and potential customers.

The ultimate winner of CeBIT PitchFest 2018, will not only get extraordinary exposure but will receive a prize package valued at over $20,000; comprising of:

Fully-paid exhibition stand at CeBIT Australia 2019,

Three Square Contactless and Chip Readers from Vodafone,

Norton Small Business – 10, which protects 10 devices for 12 months,

$10,000 USD Alibaba Cloud credit valid for one year

3 months free co-working space at Tank Stream Labs in Sydney,

One-year membership to TIE Sydney, and ongoing support and mentorship.

The ten finalists for PitchFest have been announced, offering a large diversity in goals and aims, but all very impressive in their ambitions.

AdvancedCateringSolutions – provide specialist cloud and Blockchain technology software that liberates chefs, giving them unrivalled food traceability, cost-savings and operational efficiencies.

BenchOn – focused on solving the problem of employee under-utilisation, providing an online B2B platform solution for companies to manage the peaks and troughs of their business cycle by matching staff with current short-term contracts.

Diffuse Energy – offers a small wind turbine that’s twice as efficient while being quieter and safer than other products currently on the market.

HeadsafeIP – offers the Concussionometer, a portable headset using clinically validated, patented technology to measure the brain’s electrical activity when concussed and send results to a smartphone.

Inspace XR – builds augmented and VR software for the real estate sector, allowing designers to visualise their VR CAD files within seconds, communicate with stakeholders easily with scale-accurate, on-demand walkthroughs, reviews and sync automatically allowing users to virtually step inside a design.

KnowHowHere – is an IoT app platform that improves safety and performance for workers who perform complex tasks in the real world of mining, construction, infrastructure, transport, and defence.

Littlescribe – is helping combat illiteracy, enabling children to create original books from their hand drawn and written pages – encouraging kids to read and providing positive curriculum outcomes and tools for schools.

Oppizi – is technology powering offline marketing acquisition initiatives that allow clients to seamlessly track and optimise their campaign performance.

Sourcr – a recruitment platform allowing businesses to find and compare recruiters and manage their existing relationships more effectively.

Ping Data – technology that brings paper receipts into the modern age by digitally capturing payment data to create PINGreceipts, which are then matched to the transactions in a user’s banking app.

Each finalist will have 4 minutes to pitch their tech-related start-up idea, followed by a 4 minute Q&A session with this year’s four revered judges; Adam Cook, Investment Associate AirTree Ventures, Bradley Delamare, Chief Executive Officer, Tank Stream Labs, Kara Frederick, General Partner, Reinventure and Noga Edelstein, Co-Founder, UrbanYou.

Managing Director of Hannover Fairs (organiser of CeBIT Australia), Harvey Stockbridge said,

“CeBIT PitchFest has a proud history of unearthing and supporting Australia’s leading technology start-ups and this year is sure to be no exception. It is an absolute privilege to be in a position to help launch the next generation of tech-industry game-changers.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, Hon. John Barilaro said nine out of the ten finalists were NSW based start-ups, including six companies that have been supported by the NSW Government-backed Jobs for NSW.

“Start-ups and small businesses are the big job generators of our economy and events like PitchFest help unearth and launch the best new companies of the future. Congratulations and best of luck to all the finalists, your breakthrough technologies demonstrate the breadth and excellence of the start-up community in this country. The NSW Government’s support for CeBIT Australia and for our start-up industry will continue to grow our state’s global reputation as a technology industry leader.”

PitchFest is one of Australia’s premier start-up launch platforms, showcasing innovative talent and pitch presentations held on the FutureTech Stage from 2.00pm – 4.15pm on Thursday 17 May, wrapping up the three-day CeBIT Australia 2018 event at ICC Sydney.