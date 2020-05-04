Aussie Supercars Eseries a worldwide hit, as second F1 driver, Lando Norris joins the grid

Supercars did eSports properly when they signed up the whole grid of drivers to race. They also invested heavily in getting all the production side of things setup for an entertaining broadcast on Wednesday nights.

Following on from Max Verstappen, now a second Formula 1 driver is set to hit the Supercars grid in the next round of the Supercars Eseries.

McLaren driver Lando Norris will drive for Walkinshaw Andretti United in a ZB Commodore. This all kicks off this Wednesday, May 6, in Round 5 of the Supercars All Stars Eseries.

Norris will drive the No. 04 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore around one of the most famous circuits in the world, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps using the iRacing platform.

Norris has a pretty decent racing sim setup, something Supercars drivers have been rushing to improve over the recent weeks, to try and find the edge.

Unlike some previous wildcards that were new to Esports, Norris does it regularly and is already one of the most recognised competitors in the Esports world. While the Supercars will be a lot slower and have a lot less grip than he’s used to, the fields pretty competitive, so I’m keen to see how he goes.

“I’m super excited to announce I’ll be joining the Supercars grid in Spa this week. There’s a lot of fast drivers in it, it’s going to be very tough, very competitive, but I’ve watched pretty much all of the races so far in the championship and it looks a lot of fun. I’m very excited, I hope you are too, and I hope to see you all on Wednesday!” Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris

The livery includes Walkinshaw Andretti United partners Mobil 1, Appliances Online, Middy’s, Truck Assist, Morris Finance and NAPA Auto Parts as well as McLaren partners Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions and Dell.

Norris is a 20-year-old on the rise finishing 11th in his debut Formula 1 season in 2019. His on-track accomplishments include a European Formula 3 Championship, a World Karting Championship, as well as finishing runner up in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Round 4 of the Supercars All Stars Eseries at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps sees three races across the night, with qualifying and the Top-10 Shootout exclusively on Fox Sports 506 between 6pm – 7pm AEST, before full coverage takes place from 7pm – 9pm AEST.

Given the attention an internationally popular F1 driver can bring, there’ll be many fans internationally tuning in for this one.

Australian Residents

Fox Sports 506 (exclusive qualifying coverage)

Kayo

Ten Play

Walkinshaw Andretti United Facebook Page

Supercars Twitch

International Residents

Walkinshaw Andretti United Facebook page (7pm – 9pm AEST)

Supercars Twitch

Lando Norris Twitch