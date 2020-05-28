Aussie Tritium installs 20 EV Fast Chargers in Pasadena, California

We love Aussie success stories and QLD-based Tritium is having some great success selling their chargers internationally. The latest batch has gone all the way to America.

The City of Pasadena, California has install 20 Tritium RT50/50kW DC Fast Chargers. The addition of these 20 fast chargers adds to the existing 24 Tesla Superchargers, making it one of the largest public charging locations in the US.

The design of the Tritium RT50/50kW fast-chargers installed at the Marengo location fits into compact spaces and existing structures typical of Level 2 A.C. chargers. They operate over a wide range of environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, and corrosive conditions.

The chargers have a wide operating temperature range of -31 to +122 degrees Fahrenheit and offer ingress protection of IP65, NEMA 3R. The fast charger is liquid-cooled which controls heat and reduces wear on internal components, providing for a longer system life for the charger and a higher return on investment for owners.

EV owners can get up to 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes with the Tritium 50kW charger.

The chargers are located on the Rooftop Marengo Charging Lot, located at 155 East Green St.

The Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) manages and owns the Tritium stations. This new bank of chargers is part of PWP’s green strategy which includes the promotion and adoption of electric transportation.

“We believe that Fast-Charging facilities like the Marengo Charging Plaza provide Pasadena residents and commuters with the confidence they need to drive electric. We appreciate Tritium’s staff for the support they have given PWP both during and after construction to help ensure a great customer experience.” PWP Assistant General Manager, Marvin Moon.

In the short time before this official announcement, the chargers already logged more than 7,000 unique charging sessions combined.

Like is often the case here with new charger installs, there’s an initial free use period. That runs out on May 31st, 2020, after which customers of the garage can pay for the service using a credit card, Greenlots EV Charging Network, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a Tap and Go Credit Card.

“True energy freedom can only be realized when you no longer have to plan for a complete battery fill-up. Tritium is driving this but considering all the stakeholders involved in this ground-breaking project, it’s the City of Pasadena that’s the real leader for making this possible in 2020, DC applications are expanding well beyond corridor or city-to-city connections. This location serves EV driver needs at a much higher energy level for a typical destination or dwell time stay. Installations like this are changing the way drivers think about dwell charging. It’s a super-fast dwell charger available on Main Street America. At the end of the day, it doesn’t take until the end of the day to fill up! We’re passionate about making ‘DC Everywhere’ happen.” Mike Calise, Tritium’s President of the Americas.

The fast-charging location is a part of PWP’s award-winning Power UP Pasadena initiative. The campaign highlights PWP’s new EV incentive program, which offers residents up to $750 in rebates for new or used, purchase or leased EVs, and up to $600 in rebates for the installation of EV charging infrastructure.

Since the start of the campaign, PWP has received more than double the EV incentive applications. This increased commitment to green living and sustainable communities further propels Pasadena into the future.

Check out this video about the new Marengo Charging Plaza speaking on the chargers.