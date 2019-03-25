Aussie wins DJI’s photo contest with this stunning aerial shot

If you’re a fan of photography, then remember the name Deryk Baumgartne. This amazing Aussie just won DJI’s SkyPixel competition for the photo division.
SkyPixel is a community of aerial photographers, and they’ve just announced the winners of their 2018 Aerial Storytelling Contest.
Baumgartner used his DJI Mavic Pro to capture the sun-bathed monastery rising out of fog, framed by the ribbons of water on Mont Saint Michel in northern France. Ironically, this kind of shot would be illegal in Australia, given our CASA regulations to keep drones below 120 meters.
Having the right equipment, the right timing and weather conditions is one thing, but you can see from the rest of Baumgartner work that the guy has a serious talent in aerial photography.
Ain Raadik took out the video category, who shared a collection of adventures from his travels across New Zealand, Japan & around his home in Australia.
This year, the judging panel included a jury of award-winning directors, photographers and influencers, including Toby Strong, famous documentary photographer who has won many Emmy and BAFTA awards, and Ben Nott, one of Australia’s most prestigious DP and an ACS member.
To see more, head tohttps://www.skypixel.com/contests/2018