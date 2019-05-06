Aussies are buying a brickload of LEGO

Channel 9’s LEGO Masters is a smash hit, inspiring a whole new generation to get into Lego. The show has been a ratings smash pulling in more than 1.3 million viewers on its first episode.

Sales of LEGO sets on eBay have increased 89% since the launch of the show. Purchases peaked at 8pm during last Sunday’s show, with nearly 2 LEGO sets sold every second.

Aussies obsessed with brick-buying

Proving we are a nation obsessed with the colourful iconic brick, over 400,000 LEGO sets have been bought on ebay.com.au in the last 12 months, stacking up to more than $21-million in sales. eBay spending on LEGO is forecast to grow 8 per cent in 2019 to $22.7-million.

In line with last week’s innovative LEGO Masters creations, popular purchases included LEGO Space sets, with spending increasing more than 101 per cent and LEGO City sets, which spiked by 68%. In addition, LEGO bricks were also in-demand with sales jumping 62% – proving creative Aussies have been inspired by the show to freestyle build at home.

LEGO and eBay by the numbers

Since LEGO Masters aired (7pm last Sunday, 28th April):

Spending on LEGO sets has increased by 89%

Spending on LEGO Space sets has increased by 101%

Spending on LEGO City sets has increased by 68%

Spending on LEGO bricks has increased by 62%

The peak time for LEGO purchasing was 8pm last Sunday – nearly 2 LEGO sets were sold every second

Purchasing:

More than 400,000 LEGO sets purchased in the last 12 months

$21-million spent on LEGO in the last 12 months

Spending projected to grow to $22.7-million in 2019

Location hotspots:

Victorians are Australia’s biggest LEGO lovers, comprising of 33% of all spending

Melbournians bought the most – with over 72,000 LEGO items purchased in the last 12 months

Top 5 postcodes: Melbourne CBD, VIC (3000) Werribee, VIC (3030) Glen Waverley, VIC (3150) Toowoomba, QLD (4350) Gosford, NSW (2250)



Collectors are cashing in

While many Australians are using the site to get their hands on the latest LEGO sets, eBay has seen a trend in savvy collectors looking to cash in on LEGO lying around at home.

eBay data predicts there is over $300-million worth of LEGO that could generate a healthy sum for owners, with some rare sets collecting thousands.

While the average LEGO set is worth $50, the most expensive sets ever sold on ebay.com.au are:

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, 1st Edition – $9,500 LEGO Star Wars Figurine C-3PO solid gold 14K – $8,507 LEGO Star Wars 10179 Millennium Falcon – $8,475 LEGO Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts Minifigure – $8,000 LEGO Building Capitol Washington, USA Congress, 73 inches – $7,841

“With over 11-million unique monthly visitors, eBay is the cultural barometer that sees buyer behaviour reflect what’s happening in the world and the LEGO Masters effect has been off the charts! “With tens-of-thousands of LEGO listings on ebay.com.au at any one time and 40,000 of Australia’s biggest retailers, eBay is the destination for LEGO fans to browse and shop a huge range in one place. “If you’ve got unused LEGO in the back of a cupboard, now’s the time to dust it off and cash in. Complete sets are where the real money lies with rare sets fetching thousands.” eBay Australia Trendwatcher, Sophie Onikul

“I have an eclectic taste in LEGO and have been an avid fan of using eBay to bolster my collection since I started collecting 12 years ago. With the ever-growing market of LEGO, it’s no surprise that more of us are becoming savvier about the value of our collections. When it comes to brick-vesting on eBay, it’s truly the go-to place for new and rare items, with great deals and opportunities to be had. Keep an eye out for vintage LEGO sets, limited-release sets like Modular Buildings or rare Minifigures.” Jay Ong from Jay’s Brick Blog

Until 8 May, ebay.com.au will offer 20 per cent off LEGO. Shoppers can access the top picks via eBay’s LEGO hub.

Jay Ong from Jay’s Brick Blog

