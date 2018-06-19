Australia secures the first 700 Mustang BULLITTs, coming Oct for A$73,688.

Ford’s Mustang is a smash hit and if you travel anywhere on Australian roads, you’ll likely see them. Now comes a special limited editing, the Mustang BULLITT and come October this year, you can get to a showroom and see one. The car celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Steve McQueen film that saw the Hollywood legend drive a 1968 Mustang Fastback in one of the silver screen’s most epic car chases.

Ford Australia has managed to secure the first batch of these new Mustangs, with a very limited 700 units available, so you’d better be quick. Each of these will be individually numbered at the factory in Flat Rock, Michigan.

If you want the fastest Mustang ever available in Australia, the BULLITT will cost you $73,688, including that damn luxury car tax.

Ford Australia President and CEO, Graeme Whickman said,

BULLITT is the car-chase of car chases, and we know that Australians are passionate about Mustang, so we’re pleased to have secured our own batch of this unique model. It further builds on the Mustang story in this country as we respond to enthusiasm for even more choice, additional features and personalisation across the line-up. Australians are looking for Mustangs that really stand out, and Mustang BULLITT really makes a statement.

That starts with the exclusive Dark Highland Green paintwork, exclusive to Mustang BULLITT, matching the colour of the 1968 Fastback driven in the film. Building on the look, gloss-black 19-inch Torq Thrust-style alloys contrast the bright-red calipers of the Brembo brakes. A BULLITT fuel filler cap is one of the considered additions, as the rest of Mustang BULLITT has seen the regular Mustang badging removed for a smooth, focused aesthetic. Mustang BULLITT stands up, and stands out.

Based on the updated Mustang GT, which is louder and more potent than its predecessor, Mustang BULLITT will be offered exclusively as a V8 coupled to a six-speed manual, true to the Mustang Fastback that hurled around the streets of San Francisco in the 1968 classic.

The 5.0L has been upgraded for heightened performance, with an Open Air induction system and intake manifold, with 87mm throttle bodies, Ford Racing air-filter and a PCM (Powertrain Control Module) shared with the Shelby Mustang GT350. Lifting the bonnet will reveal unique BULLITT badging from strut-tower to strut-tower, with Mustang BULLITT’s Coyote V8 delivering 345kW and 556Nm, making it the most potent Mustang ever offered in Australia.

BULLITT’s innovation extends to the standard six-speed manual, which has been extensively reworked for 2018. It will offer Mustang’s rev-matching system, which delivers smoother downshifts accompanied by a ‘blip’ of the engine, adding to the vocal drama delivered by a standard Active Valve Exhaust. With four modes, the Active Valve Exhaust lets you move from subtle to sledgehammer, on top of Mustang BULLITT’s individual Drive and Steering modes.

Mustang BULLITT: Style with Smarts

Mustang BULLITT hasn’t forsaken smarts for style. Mustang BULLITT comes with Mustang’s MagneRide suspension an option on ‘regular’ Mustang GT in Australia from July 2018 as standard equipment. The MagneRide Damping System is new for Mustang in 2018, and optimises ride and handling in a variety of situations.

This special edition Mustang also comes standard with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist as well as Adaptive Cruise Control. Mustang BULLITT’s Driver Assist Technology also helps the driver with auto-levelling headlamps, automatic high-beam and an 8.0-inch full-colour reversing camera.

SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, but like regular Mustang GT, BULLITT comes standard with native satellite-navigation to give customers a wide choice of mapping and ways of getting from A to McQueen.

The unique interior offers signature tributes taken straight from the silver-screen BULLITT Mustang, building on the visual drama of the unique exterior. From the moment you grasp the door-handle, BULLITT delivers with BULLITT scuff plates, unique finishes and green-stitched dash, door trims and heated and cooled front seating. For BULLITT owners looking for a heightened experience, optional Recaro seats are available from the factory.

From the driver’s seat, BULLITT features Mustang’s new 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, which includes visual changes between Drive modes, inspired by the Le Mans-winning Ford Performance GT sports car. Capping off the BULLITT theme inside is the stark-white cue-ball gear-shift knob and unique stitched gearshifter boot to make this special model unmistakably BULLITT.

In April 2018, the Ford Mustang was announced a competitor in the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. Ford Performance, DJR Team Penske and Tickford Australia are working on the homologation of the Mustang for the 2019 season, which is expected to make its on-track debut at the season-opening Adelaide 500.

The Ford Mustang BULLITT will go on sale in Australia in October, 2018, with a Manufacturers List Price from $73,688.