Australia’s latest racetrack, The Bend, is nearly finished

There’s just 7 weeks until the first race is scheduled at Australia’s latest racetrack, The Bend Motorsport Park. The location has been in development for months and is now seriously close to the finishing line.

The Bend is a modern racing venue and that means the track offers multiple circuits to appeal to more motorsport categories,helping make the balance sheet work out, after all, making a new circuit costs millions of dollars.

The first race will be held on the 13th – 15th of April, 2018 and will be the Australian GT Endurance Championship. This will be run around the 7.7km GT Circuit, the second longest permanent race circuit in the world! By way of comparison, Bathurst is 6.213 km.

Given the profile of the track, the width and the layout, it’d be the perfect venue for an Australian round of the Formula E championship.

As the motorsport park nears completion, we now have another drone video emerge, showing off the track with its many sub tracks, its newly finished surface, line markings and the massive building infrastructure along home straight. Of course there’s still vegetation, signage, grand stands, tyre barriers and more to go, but as a race track, its looking amazing.

Oh what I’d give to have place to myself (and a fast car worthy of the track).