Australia’s SEA Electric has taken multiple orders for its 2500Nm EV truck

SAE Electric is an Australian-based company that’s kicking goals on the world stage. Recently SAE Electric had a successful US launch at the ‘Work Truck Show’ in Indianapolis, where it demonstrated its electric technology, specifically engineered for heavy vehicles.

The Work Truck Show saw SEA Electric take multiple vehicle orders that will soon be deployed to cities including Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City and San Francisco.

The company will use the ACT expo to display its 100% electric-powered Ford F-59 ‘Stripped Chassis’ along with a fully electric Isuzu NRR, further penetrating the US market while providing attendees with an opportunity to inspect the world-class technology first hand.

The display Ford F-59 stripped chassis is powered by the SEA-Drive 120b power-system which produces 150kW of continuous power and 250kW of maximum power, but more importantly for a commercial vehicle, continuous torque of 1230Nm and an impressive maximum torque figure of 2500Nm.

The second of the display trucks is an Isuzu NRR that also features the SEA-Drive 120b power-system. Both vehicles have generous operating ranges of up to 350km (220 miles), removing any chance of ‘range angst’ for operators.

SEA Electric also has a Ford Transit van program underway which will enter trials mid-year. This van features the SEA-Drive 70 power-system which provides continuous power of 75kW, maximum power of 134kW and 700Nm of maximum torque for an operating range of up to 300km (190 miles) also.

Batteries for all three vehicles can be fully charged overnight in 4-6 hours using a 22kW on-board charger, which allows them to be plugged-in and charged from any three-phase power source.

SEA Electric Group Managing Director, Tony Fairweather, said US response to the company’s SEA-Drive powered vehicles has been overwhelming and he was confident that the reception from ACT expo attendees would also be extremely positive.

“Feedback in the United States to our SEA Electric technology from both government and private buyers has been extremely positive with several customers already placing orders.” SEA Electric Group Managing Director, Tony Fairweather

Mr Fairweather explained that the SEA-Drive powered vehicles were ideal for urban and metropolitan back-to-base distribution applications.

“For back-to-base operations EV technology is extremely attractive because at the end of the working day, these vehicles are conveniently charged (off-peak) overnight and ready to go again the next morning. Operators can also expect a payback period of less than four years (without incentives) on their SEA-Drive® powered truck or van, so with a battery lifecycle of up to 10 years, there are great efficiencies to be gained over the whole life of the vehicle.” SEA Electric Group Managing Director, Tony Fairweather

Earlier this year SEA Electric established its US company in Los Angeles and appointed its first US-based employees to guide its new products and future projects through US certification and distribution.

In its home country of Australia, SEA Electric is already the commercial EV technology company of choice, supplying power-systems to many leading OEMs and large operators. The company also manufactures several of its own CBU (completely built up) van, light commuter bus and truck products.

Visit the SEA Electric (booth 1527) at this year’s Advanced Clean Transport Expo April 24-25, at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach California.