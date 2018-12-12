The Federal Government have announced that Australia’s new space agency will be located in South Australia.



Flavia Tata Nardini, Fleet Space Technologies CEO and co-founder, has been calling for this move for the past year and is delighted with the outcome.



Tata Nardini, who was a key panel member of the government’s reference group on Australia’s space capabilities, has shared a comment below.

After months of speculation, I’m so excited that South Australia has been selected as the home of Australia’s Space Agency!



Along with Fleet, some of the most exciting space and technology businesses call South Australia home, and having the Space Agency on our doorstep is only going to bring more incredible businesses here.



We have an amazing space culture here: the South Australian Space Innovation Centre (SASIC) has been an excellent hub for the more than 70 space-related organisations here, and has been an excellent hub for the more than 70 space-related organisations here, and has been a huge advocate for the work we’ve been doing — without them we wouldn’t have been able to launch four satellites in just four weeks!



Space and the related industries provide South Australia a huge economic opportunity, and this spells the beginning of an amazing future for not just South Australia, but for the entirety of Australia.



The space industry significantly impacts some of our most important industries, like defence, agriculture, mining and tourism, as well as services for the community such as health and education. All of these industries will now be looking to our state to help them succeed.



South Australia is the innovation state! Ad astra!

Flavia Tata Nardini, CEO and co-founder of Fleet Space Technologies