BBM is dead, closing on May 31st

It’s official, BBM is dead. Once considered as one of the most secure communication methods on the planet, BlackBerry have announced they are shutting down BlackBerry Messenger on the 31st of May this year.

Most of us have long moved on from BlackBerry phones, however, like Lumias, there are still die hards who love the platform.

In recent times, BlackBeery has updated BBM in an attempt to a more modern client base, adding BBMoki, stickers etc, but it seems none of that could stop the inevitable user exit from a dying platform.

BlackBerry says in their goodbye post that 3 years ago, they set out to reinvigorate BBM consumer service, clearly, that didn’t work. The instant messaging application evolved into a cross-platform service where users can not only chat and share life experiences but also consume content and use payment services.

BBM staff poured our hearts into making that a reality, and are proud of what they built.

BlackBerry went on to say that the technology industry is very fluid, and in spite of substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms (read: IOS and Android), while attracting new users proved difficult.

Sunsetting a service is always hard but is symptomatic of a company that was slow to react to the dramatic disruption to the mobile market from Apple, Samsung and others.

Thanks to Ahmad Ki for the tip and here’s a copy of the email sent to users announcing the end of the service.

For those looking for more information around what happens to your data, you should check out the BBM FAQ page.