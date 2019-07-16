Big changes for Tesla Model 3 Long Range 620km, white interior and September deliveries

Tesla sure does love to modify the options available to customers. Today the Model 3 configurator for Australia changed dramatically.

Step 1 – The Tesla Model 3 now has 3 simple choices to select from, Standard Range Plus (A$66,000), Long Range ($85,000) and Performance ($91,200). Previously these different versions of the Model 3 were limited to just 2, with a Performance+ model offering the higher top speed, red brakes, carbon lip and better wheels.

The new Long Range option at first looks like the original Performance (non plus) version, but the range is a massive 620km (NEDC est) compared to the previous 560km (NEDC etc). By way of comparison, the SR+ offers 460km and the Performance gets you 560km.

Step 2 – in the configurator is exterior colours. While there’s no change to wheels, the Pearl White Multi-coat is now the default colour, with black now a A$1,050 upgrade.

Step 3 – One of the most demanded features was a white interior as available overseas. If you can find the dollars for the top Performance model, you’ll now get the option to pay A$1,400 for the white interior.

Step 4 – Autopilot hasn’t changed and FSD is still priced at A$8,500 buying it during the order, or afterwards.

These are massive changes that’ll make some people very happy, while other’s who have already ordered will have a choice to make, stick with what you ordered, or make a change and risk a delayed delivery.

Speaking of deliveries, the site now lists an Estimated Delivery date of September, the first move since the original August timeframe. The reason for the date change is either that Tesla has seen great demand and has filled the first boat with orders, or that the original date has slipped and owners haven’t yet been notified they’re in for a longer wait.