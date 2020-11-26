Black Friday Deals: DJI

DJI is joining in the fun with discounts on many of their products for Black Friday. DJI has created a dedicated Holiday Minisite where you can browse for discounts, special offers and exciting deals.

The Holiday Minisite helps to take the guesswork out of gifting the perfect gadget for everyone on your list.

The Holiday Minisite will be continually updated with special pricing for Black Friday and the holiday season so readers will find a variety of deals and offers from now until the New Year.