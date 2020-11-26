Black Friday Deals: JB Hi-Fi

on November 27, 2020
Like many retailers, JB Hi-Fi loves a good deal to draw in customers. As you’d expect they have comprehensive sales for Black Friday and are even opening stores till 10PM to cater for those who want to shop after work.
JB’s Mega Price Blitz has some serious discounts available:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB (Purple) – A$999.00 ($1,000 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB – A$849.00 ($300 off)
- eufy RoboVac35c Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum – A$224.00 ($225 off)
- Google Nest Mini (Chalk) – A$39.00 ($40 off)
- Samsung Q80T 75″ 4K Smart TV [2020] – A$2,888.00 ($1,607 off)
- Samsung Q800T 65″ QLED 8K Smart TV [2020] – A$3,295 ($1500 off)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead – A$379.00 ($220 off)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 Gaming Keyboard – A$99.00 ($50 off)
- Garman Vivaactive 3 Sports Watch – A$249.00 ($250 off)
The list above is really just a sample, JB has hundreds of deals and you can check them out online at Mega Price Blitz | JB Hi-Fi
CategoriesOnline
No Comment