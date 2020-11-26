Black Friday Deals: JB Hi-Fi

Like many retailers, JB Hi-Fi loves a good deal to draw in customers. As you’d expect they have comprehensive sales for Black Friday and are even opening stores till 10PM to cater for those who want to shop after work.

JB’s Mega Price Blitz has some serious discounts available:

The list above is really just a sample, JB has hundreds of deals and you can check them out online at Mega Price Blitz | JB Hi-Fi