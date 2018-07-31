Blue Microphones acquired by Logitech

Blue Microphones, famous for their Yeti and Snowball mics, used by many podcasters, have announced they’ve been acquired by Logitech.
The new home is a fairly logical fit, given there’s decent cross over between gamers (well serviced by Logitech accessories) and live streamers who need great audio.
The value of this acquisition is reported to be around US$117 million in cash.
Blue CEO John Maier wanted to reassure nervous fans of the company that things would be fine.
So here’s the deal: all of us here at Blue will keep creating cool stuff for professional musicians, gamers, podcasters, YouTubers, and streamers; Logitech will help us conquer the world.
It’s a great partnership full of possibilities. And our new extended Logi family also includes Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and Astro Gaming. Nice.
Check out Blue’s blog post for more information and check out the video announcement below.