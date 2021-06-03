Breaking: More than 1,500 Tesla Model 3s just landed in NSW at Port Kembla

While Australia may have an incredibly slow EV adoption rate compared to the rest of the world, it seems Tesla Model 3s are selling incredibly well.

Last week, Tesla tracker @VedaPrime suggested a 3rd ship of Tesla deliveries would be arriving to Port Kembla and tonight we have a video a massive quantity of Model 3s, unloaded at the Wharf.

The video comes from Blazin Affro on the Model 3 Australia Facebook Group and shows Tesla Model 3s as far as the eye can see, quite a sight when electric vehicles in this country typically number in the dozens at best.

While it is not clear just how many Teslas are captured in this video and awaiting delivery, VedaPrime suggested the number is somewhere north of 1,500. It is estimated that around 20,000 electric vehicles have been sold in Australia since 2011, so to have a single month, or even quarter that 1,500 of just Tesla Model 3s were sold, would be absolutely amazing.

Congrats to Porsche, they also increased sales, with the Taycan selling 53 units in May, a total of 326 for the year.

Last month I reported a significant uptick in sales as a result of data I see through the referral program. I had associated that to the new $3,000 rebate made available to Victorians being electric vehicles under A$68,740, of which the SR+ qualified for.

Given these vehicles are offloaded in Sydney, NSW, it seems likely that many will now be loaded onto transporters and be heading south. While the white protective wraps for transport hide the colour of many vehicles, it does appear that the default pearl white multi-coat is popular, although from the wheels, it looks like some have definitely upgraded to the 19″ sports for an additional $2,200.

With the VIC incentive, you can have a Model 3 SR+ in your driveway for $65,094. That same car costs $67,798 in NSW.

For a car that has a 0-100km/h time of 5.6s, top speed of 225km/h, range of 508km (NEDC), Autopilot, and the ability to buy the FSD Package and have access to the car’s autonomous features in the future, that’s a hell of a lot of car for the dollars.

Buying a Tesla is also about the minimal design when it comes to the interior, the large 15″ touchscreen which offers Netflix and YouTube while you recharge, or Spotify while you drive (Premium connectivity required). It can transport 5 people, has loads of storage thanks to the large boot, lower boot space and frunk and also happens to be one of the safest cars on the road.

It is worth noting that Tesla currently only sells a single vehicle, the Model 3 in Australia, as the Model X and S refresh is slated for late 2022 for us. This means anyone after a Tesla would have motivation to opt for the smaller, faster Model 3, rather than wait.

Despite a lack of federal support for electric vehicles, this is a very positive sign for the electric vehicle market locally, if one manufacturer has had this much success in converting people from ICE vehicles. We’ll need to wait a little longer before Q2 is complete and financial results along with sales numbers are published to really appreciate the scale of what’s been sold here.

If your Model 3 is one of the ones in the video, then let us know in the comments.

The 3rd Tesla ship for Australia – Morning Clara has arrived at Port Kembla with over 1500 Tesla onboard. This will include the first LR for the quarter. #tesla #model3au



Archive Image pic.twitter.com/yqt8VKars0 — VedaPrime (@VedaPrime) May 31, 2021