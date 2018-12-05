Telstra have just announced a HTC Mobile Smart Hub will be the first 5G device. While there’s been many test devices, this will be the first device at retail that will work with the Telstra 5G network.

Testing of 5G networks has taken place over the last 12 months in readiness for a launch in 2019.

The HTC 5G Hub, a smart mobile broadband device that has been co-developed with Telstra and, subject to further testing, will be the first commercial 5G device that we will retail in the first half of 2019. The 5G Hub has successfully been connected to their 5G service.

In the battle to be the first telco to stand up a 5G network, Telstra also believes they’ll be the first, making this the first 5G device in Australia.

“HTC is leading a new wave of mobile innovation with 5G technology that paves the way for a more connected future. “We’re proud to work with Telstra to bring 5G to Australia and to showcase one of the first instances of live 5G in the world.”

Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC.