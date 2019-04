Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ has the ability to have Samsung Pay at your fingertips, just swipe up from the lock screen or home screen to activate it. When you’re at a tap and pay point of sale terminal, just rest the back of the phone to enable it’s NFC chip to communicate with the payment terminal and pay for your goods.

In theory, this enables you to leave your wallet at home (or in the car), but we put it to the test to see how it went in reality.