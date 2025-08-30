Can Tesla’s FSD navigate a multi-story carpark?

Albury’s Commercial Club features 16x Tesla Superchargers, which until recently was one of the largest in the country. The chargers are located on the first floor, which means your Tesla (or non-Tesla EV), needs to navigate a sequence of turns and the final boss, a fairly steep ramp to reach the charger.

Today I put Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) to the test to see if it could navigate not only to the site, but up the ramp and to the Supercharger which helps tick off one of the tests I had for the software.

Multi-story carparks are important (in this case for charging), but for other owners is where they park during the working day, on the weekend to go shopping, during an overnight stay at a hotel, or for those who live in apartments, this is your garage.

Multi-story carpark support?

Having entered the destination of the Albury Supercharger into the navigation, the car drove to the Commercial Club. Rather than enter the carpark (ground floor) it pulled up and parked me on the street-side parking adjacent to the Commercial Club.

At this point it was clear we aren’t getting an end-to-end drive with this one.

Moving to the next best option, I drove into the carpark, then enabled FSDs to hopefully do the rest of the job for me. It then proceeded to navigate out of the carpark, avoiding the challenge.

I re-entered the carpark and got it close to the on-ramp, re-engaged FSDs and the car navigated itself up the on-ramp. As it approached the top of the aggressive ramp, it came to a stop. The FSD indicator has shrunk from being out in front of the car, to effectively being inside the car (showing it had no confidence).

The angle of the incline meant you can’t see in front of the car and you as a driver need to take a leap of faith that there’s nothing ahead. We instinctively do this as humans, given we’ve encountered that situation many times before and driven forward without issue. Probabilistically, it’s low likelihood that something is on the road in front of you at this point, but appreciate the car is being cautious.

I tap the accelerator, and the car moves forward to then gain the necessary visibility and reach level 1 where the chargers are located.

The next move was interesting. Rather than take me to a Supercharger bay, the car proceeded to drive up subsequent (less steep) ramps to the next level. I let it go to see how that experience would end and found that it navigated all the way to the top floor.

I noticed that having reached the lat/long coordinates of the Supercharger, the destination had been cleared, which explains why it then entered free roam mode, rather than attempting to park at the Supercharger.

Having charged the car, I then testing navigating the reverse, setting a destination and here’s where things got interesting. The car did it!

Tesla’s FSDs successfully navigated the turns necessary to turn down the exit ramp from level 1 to ground level, turn the corners and exit the multi-story carpark. If we consider that entering and exiting are two different tasks, the car / software got 1 right, 1 wrong.

Side note: as it navigated to exit the multi-story carpark, it guessed left and found itself going the wrong way, with no traffic this wasn’t an issue, but something the team should work on improving. When I consider the inputs to that decision to go left or right, it wasn’t clear, even as a human that turning left would set you up to fail, only when you seen the lane marking on the ground (after the corner) was it clear that was the wrong direction and you should have turned right.

So, my takeaway is this. I see no signs of concern in the vehicle’s ability to detect other vehicles, pedestrians, gutters etc, the improvement necessary here is around the confidence required to deal with a little unknown in visibility at the peak of the up ramp.

It may also be beneficial to the car to understand the vertical or Z axis in its navigation routing. When setting the destination to the Albury Supercharger, the screen displayed guidance to the user that this was located on first floor, but it appears the navigation is simply X/Y (lat/long) positioning in a 2D space and had no idea that once on the first floor, it should then search for the supercharger bays.

Video

Now check out the video to see the experience yourself.