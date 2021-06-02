Canon EOS R3 comes into focus, as more details on the high-speed, high-performance mirrorless camera arrive

Canon has revealed more detail on their upcoming EOS R3 camera, the latest in their lineup of high-performance, high-speed professional mirrorless cameras. Targeting sports, wildlife and news photographers, the camera supports improved features like Auto Focus (AF) tracking for motorsports including racing cars and motorbikes.

EOS R3 key features are:

New Canon-developed back illuminated stacked CMOS sensor

30fps with AF/AE tracking

AF tracking of people, animals (including birds) and motorsports (racing motorbikes and racing cars)

Can record oversampled 4K, or RAW footage internally and Canon Log 3

Eye Control AF point selection

Capable of focus in light levels -7EV or lower.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

EOS-1D series dust and water resistance

Following the April development announcement, here’s some of the freshly revealed EOS R3 specs to be aware of:

Capture fast-moving subjects in pin-sharp focus, with ease

Professionals following moving objects around the frame will enjoy the EOS R3’s ability to keep them in pin-sharp focus – even when shooting RAW at 30fps – thanks to Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology. Alongside the people and animal (including birds) AF tracking technology found in the EOS R5 and EOS R6, the EOS R3 is perfect for motorsports photographers – with its ability to track racing cars and motorbikes. And when light conditions get tough, the camera can focus in extreme darkness at light levels -7EV or lower.

Supporting Canon’s unique Eye Control AF technology, which enables professionals to select the AF point with only their eye, the EOS R3 is an extension of any photographers’ creativity – reacting quickly in the moment to capture the shot.

In low light, the EOS R3 offers up to 8-stops of protection against camera shake with Canon’s revolutionary combined Image Stabilizer (IS) technology. The camera’s sensor-shift IS works in tandem with the optical IS built into many RF Mount lenses, for a result that lets professionals shoot handheld in very dim light or while using long shutter speeds to intentionally blur movement.

High-quality RAW at 30fps

At the heart of the EOS R3 lies a brand-new back illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, working together with Canon’s high-performance DIGIC X image processor. Today, Canon can confirm it will capture quality RAW files at a staggering 30fps with full AF/AE tracking.

The speed of the camera’s new sensor also transforms what can be done with an electronic shutter. Flash sync is now possible with the electronic shutter when used with external Speedlites, and rolling shutter distortion when shooting fast-moving subjects has been reduced.

Oversampled 4K and RAW recording abilities

In addition to its next-level still photography capabilities, the EOS R3 is suited to those looking to capture high-quality video. The camera will record oversampled 4K, or users can record RAW footage internally. Canon Log 3 is also available to provide professionals with greater dynamic range and colour grading possibilities.

Crucially, the same object recognition available to stills photographers is also available to videographers, so filmmakers can track fast-moving objects around the frame, keeping them in sharp focus.

Built for professionals

Built to withstand the rigours of day-to-day professional use, the EOS R3 will have a tough, magnesium-alloy body featuring dust and weather resistance to the same level as Canon’s legendary EOS-1D X series – ensuring it can cope in toughest. Dual card slots allow image files to be written to SD or CFexpress memory cards.

The camera is powered by a high-capacity LP-E19 battery – the same as the one found in Canon’s EOS-1D X Mark III cameras – enabling professionals to use and share batteries between cameras that they may already have in their kitbag.

The camera will also offer a choice of controls with both multi controller and smart controller – for completely intuitive operation. Offering three customisable dials on the body, plus a Lens Control ring on each RF Mount lens, this allows shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and exposure compensation all to be easily adjusted while the camera is at the photographer’s eye.

The EOS R3 is also equipped with a Vari-Angle screen letting professionals compose easily from creative perspectives.

Advanced connectivity

While most cameras now have some level of connectivity, the R3 offering a built in Ethernet port for the highest speed transfers, as well as the more convenient 5GHz Wi-Fi support, allowing communication with computer networks, laptops and mobile devices, professionals can share images quickly and easily.

As previously announced, the EOS R3 is also compatible with the Canon Mobile File Transfer app. What’s more, the EOS R3 will feature a new accessory shoe which provides data communication and power for new accessories when attached to the camera.

While we didn’t get price and availability dates today, you can stay updated on EOS R3 news by signing up to Canon’s email list.