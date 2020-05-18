Celebrities will jump into racing simulators tonight for a special Supercars Eseries Race

Supercars fans will be treated to an extra special Eseries Celebrity race tonight at 7pm (AEST). While the official race calendar for Supercars was released this week, we’re still very much in sim racing mode.

In recent weeks, the Supercars Eseries has seen carnage, often created by wildcards, so having a grid full of them, racing around our world famous Bathurst circuit is certainly going to be fun to watch.

The race will see a very different line-up of drivers jump into iRacing, including TV hosts, AFL footballers, Olympians, Radio personalities and even CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown who recently signed out boy Daniel Ricciardo to the F1 team.

Brown published his racing sim setup through the week on Twitter.

Putting my sim skills to the test at the @supercars Eseries Celebrity Race at 10am (BST) on Monday. Watch out @craiglowndes888! 😂



Watch it here ➡️ https://t.co/IBVtJondo5 pic.twitter.com/6gGOPGvaz8 — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) May 17, 2020

Supercars have published the full set of liveries we’ll see on the grid tonight which we’ve included below. Make sure you tune into Fox Sports 506 or Supercars’ Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels at 7PM AEST.

Neil Crompton, Supercars TV, #00 Ford Mustang and #7 Holden Commodore

Tom Slingsby, Olympic sailor, #07 Holden Commodore

Brad Jones, Supercars team owner, #3 Holden Commodore

Scott Pedder, rally, #4 Holden Commodore

Jack Riewoldt, AFL, #8 Ford Mustang

Daniel Bowles, A-League, #14 Holden Commodore

Jarryd Hughes, Olympian, #15 Ford Mustang

Chad Reed, motocross, #22 Ford Mustang

Zak Brown, Supercars team owner, #23 Holden Commodore

Nathan Hindmarsh, NRL, #40 Ford Mustang

John Steffensen, Olympian, #44 Holden Commodore

Greg Murphy, Supercars, #51 Ford Mustang

Carl Cox, DJ, #62 Ford Mustang

Peter Siddle, cricket, #64 Holden Commodore

Brad Hodge, cricket, #77 Holden Commodore

Toby Price, Dakar rally, #87 Holden Commodore

Mick Doohan, Moto GP, #88 Holden Commodore

Steven Richards, Supercars, #98 Ford Mustang

Luke Egan, surfing, #100 Ford Mustang

Dan Reardon, SuperX, #122 Holden Commodore

Blake Williams, motocross, #222 Ford Mustang

Craig Lowndes, Supercars, #888 Holden Commodore

Matt de Groot, radio personality, #969 Holden Commodore

Barry Ryan, Supercars team boss, #999 Holden Commodore