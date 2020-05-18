Celebrities will jump into racing simulators tonight for a special Supercars Eseries Race

Supercars fans will be treated to an extra special Eseries Celebrity race tonight at 7pm (AEST). While the official race calendar for Supercars was released this week, we’re still very much in sim racing mode.
In recent weeks, the Supercars Eseries has seen carnage, often created by wildcards, so having a grid full of them, racing around our world famous Bathurst circuit is certainly going to be fun to watch.
The race will see a very different line-up of drivers jump into iRacing, including TV hosts, AFL footballers, Olympians, Radio personalities and even CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown who recently signed out boy Daniel Ricciardo to the F1 team.
Brown published his racing sim setup through the week on Twitter.
Supercars have published the full set of liveries we’ll see on the grid tonight which we’ve included below. Make sure you tune into Fox Sports 506 or Supercars’ Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels at 7PM AEST.
Neil Crompton, Supercars TV, #00 Ford Mustang and #7 Holden Commodore
Tom Slingsby, Olympic sailor, #07 Holden Commodore
Brad Jones, Supercars team owner, #3 Holden Commodore
Scott Pedder, rally, #4 Holden Commodore
Jack Riewoldt, AFL, #8 Ford Mustang
Daniel Bowles, A-League, #14 Holden Commodore
Jarryd Hughes, Olympian, #15 Ford Mustang
Chad Reed, motocross, #22 Ford Mustang
Zak Brown, Supercars team owner, #23 Holden Commodore
Nathan Hindmarsh, NRL, #40 Ford Mustang
John Steffensen, Olympian, #44 Holden Commodore
Greg Murphy, Supercars, #51 Ford Mustang
Carl Cox, DJ, #62 Ford Mustang
Peter Siddle, cricket, #64 Holden Commodore
Brad Hodge, cricket, #77 Holden Commodore
Toby Price, Dakar rally, #87 Holden Commodore
Mick Doohan, Moto GP, #88 Holden Commodore
Steven Richards, Supercars, #98 Ford Mustang
Luke Egan, surfing, #100 Ford Mustang
Dan Reardon, SuperX, #122 Holden Commodore
Blake Williams, motocross, #222 Ford Mustang
Craig Lowndes, Supercars, #888 Holden Commodore
Matt de Groot, radio personality, #969 Holden Commodore
Barry Ryan, Supercars team boss, #999 Holden Commodore