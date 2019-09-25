Chargefox announce new EV charging locations

Chargefox are building one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in Australia, an electric recharging superhighway. These supercharging locations extend from SA, through VIC, NSW and into QLD. There’s also locations in WA and TAS, so this really is an Australian EV network.

After having already opened 5 ultra-rapid stations, today Chargefox have revealed the next set of locations.

While the Government has rightly been criticised for not building EV infrastructure, they are actually investing in charging networks. Chargefox received funding from ARENA as part of ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program It is clear Chargefox are a company that is getting the job done and deploying Government funds via an expert is an efficient way to spend tax payer dollars.

New locations

NSW : Gundagai, Sydney, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Karuah, Cooma, Shell Cove and Goulburn

: Gundagai, Sydney, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Karuah, Cooma, Shell Cove and Goulburn VIC : Ballarat, Moe and Horsham

: Ballarat, Moe and Horsham TAS : Central Tasmania

: Central Tasmania SA : Greater Adelaide and Keith

: Greater Adelaide and Keith WA: West Perth and Australind

We’re committed to making EV charging simple, fast and clean, and are thrilled to be leading the way in making this a reality for all Australians. Our plans to complete the first phase of our ultra-rapid network are well underway now. From our rapid growth over the past two years, we’re learning how drivers in Australia use EVs, and are now using those lessons in future planning to grow the network Australians need. Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

Over the past few months, they also announced deals with Nissan, BMW and Jaguar Land-Rover to offer their drivers discounts on the Chargefox network.

Charging experience

The experience of charging at one of these locations is pretty seemless. Simply download the app, select the charger you have parked in front of and connect it to your car, it’ll start charging. When you’ve got enough change, simply end the charging session (via the app, or the charger) and the amount of kW taken will be charged to your account.

Technical Details

Every site in the Chargefox Ultra-Rapid network will have at least two parking bays equipped with 350kW capable Tritium and ABB chargers. Select sites will feature two additional Tritium 50kW chargers. At an average of 20kWh/100km the 350kW chargers can deliver up to 450km of range in 15 minutes, whilst the 50kW can deliver 60km in 15 minutes.

Chargers will all be equipped with both CHAdeMO and CCS2 plug types, making them suitable for all current and future DC-capable EVs, including Tesla when used with an adapter.

More information at Chargefox.