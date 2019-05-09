Chargefox opens 350kW EV charger in Brisbane, 400km of charge in 15 mins, or 200km in just 8 mins.

Chargefox is continuing their rollout of ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers and today have opened their latest in Brisbane. This is now the third ultra-rapid charging station, following Wodonga and Euroa, those who own EVs like the Jaguar I-PACE can now recharge at the Toombul Shopping Centre, Brisbane, the first in Queensland.

The state-of-the-art ultra-rapid charging station can charge two cars simultaneously, delivering up to 350kW and 400km of charge in 15 mins (or 200km of charge in 8 mins) and is backed up by 100% renewable energy. The station also has one Australian made 50 kW fast charger, which can deliver 60 km per 15 minutes.

“Chargefox has a vision that one day 100% of road transport will be powered by renewable energy and that our ultra-rapid chargers will be accessible to all Australian drivers. The Chargefox Toombul station opening brings us another step closer in making this vision a reality for all Queenslanders.” Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

We’re proud to partner with @Chargefox to launch Queensland’s first ‘ultra rapid’ electric vehicle charger!⚡️🚗 pic.twitter.com/aaZhxWv49M — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) May 9, 2019

“Motorists deserve choice and that’s why we’re so happy to be part of this project – we need to ensure EVs are part of the fleet in Queensland now and into the future. While EVs are far better than they used to be, range anxiety is still a barrier for some drivers. We want to help Queenslanders overcome that, so the Brisbane ultra-rapid charging station is going to be critical” RACQ Head of Public Policy Dr Rebecca Michael

The Melbourne-based startup will roll out an additional 19 ultra-rapid charging stations connecting Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide, as well as having stations in Western Australia and Tasmania by the end of 2019. This will make electric vehicle charging faster and easier for all Australians and support efforts to bring Australia’s vehicle emissions in line those of the USA and Europe.

Our first QLD Ultra-Rapid #EV charging station is now open (third in the network) thanks to support from @RACQOfficial at the @Mirvac Toombul Centre. By the end of July we'll have 8 Ultra-Rapid sites open across NSW, QLD, VIC & WA.https://t.co/X3sCscNFKm pic.twitter.com/TixvXVnLa5 — Chargefox (@Chargefox) May 9, 2019

Since launching, Chargefox has processed over 25,000 charging sessions on more than 350 plugs across Australia and New Zealand, dispensing a total of over 190MWh of electricity – that’s enough electricity to power the average household for a decade.