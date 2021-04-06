Clubhouse Payments lets you donate directly to creators and they receive 100%

The audio-only, iOS-only social network Clubhouse has announced that it will allow fans to support their favourite content creators by paying them directly through the app. With live audio discussions, it has been an open question of how Clubhouse will make money and that question remains with Clubhouse confirming they will not take a cut of the payment and 100% will make it to the creator.

Today, we’re thrilled to begin rolling out Payments—our first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we’ll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon.

If you’re on Clubhouse, enjoy the contributions of a person on stage, then you can simply tap their profile and send them money. The detailed steps below, but it couldn’t be simpler and is a really great addition to the platform.

To send a payment in Clubhouse, just tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap “Send Money”. Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you’ll be asked to register a credit or debit card. 100% of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.

Clubhouse says this is one of many features that allow creators and to get paid directly on Clubhouse.

As a platform Clubhouse has been growing quickly and has been able to attract some high profile users. With this new payment system, it’s likely to spawn a whole new user base now its possible to monetise the platform.

As admin of the Tesla Universe on Clubhouse, I’m regularly on Clubhouse and thoroughly enjoy discussing the latest Tesla news and all things Elon Musk. If you’re keen then make sure you search ‘Tesla Universe’ in the app.

