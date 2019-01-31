CommBank and Amazon offer gets you Prime and $200 voucher, ends Feb 14th

Amazon Australia have partnered with Commonwealth Bank. The deal enables those who apply for a new Awards credit card by Valentines Day, and spend $500 on it before the end of May, will receive a $200 voucher to use at Amazon.com.au.

As an added incentive, if you use your new card as a payment method on Amazon (not via intermediaries such as PayPal) to purchase a 1 year annual membership to Amazon Prime Australia by 31 May 2019, you’ll have the cost of your membership refunded. This means you get Amazon Prime’s express and discounted (often free) shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Music and Video, for free. This is usually worth A$59 per year. 

While I wouldn’t recommend getting a credit card just for this, if you were planning on getting one on this timeframe anyway, this is a very nice incentive.

As you’d expect there’s some terms and conditions, so check out Amazon for more details.

Thanks to Ahmad for the tip.

