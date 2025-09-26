Corsair launches the Vanguard 96 series keyboard with a built-in screen and Stream Deck

Corsair has just thrown down the gauntlet in the high-performance keyboard market, launching two innovative new models, the VANGUARD PRO 96 and VANGUARD 96. As a long-standing leader in gear for gamers and creators, Corsair is continuing the legacy of its famous K70 series with a design that is absolutely packed with next-generation technology.

These new keyboards aim to deliver the best of all worlds, combining a compact form factor with the functionality of a full-sized board, and integrating features we’ve rarely seen together in one device.

At the heart of the new series is a clever 96% layout. This design optimises the spacing to give you a full number pad, arrow keys, and F-keys in a footprint that’s much closer to a compact tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard. For gamers who crave more mouse room but can’t live without a numpad, this is a brilliant compromise.

The flagship VANGUARD PRO 96 is squarely aimed at the competitive gamer looking for every possible advantage. Its biggest weapon is the new CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect magnetic switches, which deliver incredible speed and reliability. These switches enable features like CORSAIR Rapid Trigger technology, adjustable actuation points, and even dual actuation, giving pros an insane level of control over their inputs.

The standard VANGUARD 96 is no slouch either, offering a premium experience with smooth, pre-lubed CORSAIR MLX or MGX mechanical switches for a satisfying feel right out of the box.

While the switch technology is the key differentiator, both keyboards share an impressive list of cutting-edge features that set them apart from the competition.

Features

Built-in LCD screen

Both VANGUARD keyboards feature a vibrant, full-colour 320×170 LCD screen integrated directly into the frame. This isn’t just a gimmick; you can use it to display custom animations, images, or important system stats at a glance, taking your setup’s personalisation to a whole new level.

Elgato Virtual Stream Deck

This is a game-changer for content creators. The VANGUARD series comes with native Elgato Stream Deck integration, allowing you to map actions directly to the six programmable G-keys. You can also launch an on-screen Virtual Stream Deck with a single button press, giving you powerful macro and streaming controls without needing a separate device.

Next-level performance

Under the hood, Corsair has packed in its AXON hyper-processing technology to deliver an insane 8,000Hz hyper-polling rate. This means your keystrokes are registered faster than ever before, providing a tangible advantage in fast-paced games. The boards also feature FlashTap SOCD technology and are hot-swappable, letting you easily change out switches to customise the feel.

Superior typing feel

It’s not all about speed; the typing experience has also been carefully considered. Both keyboards are built with four layers of sound-dampening material to provide a solid, premium sound and feel with every keystroke. Combined with the pre-lubed switches, these keyboards are a pleasure to use for both gaming and productivity.

Cloud-based customisation

Say goodbye to bulky software installations. The VANGUARD series is customisable via the new CORSAIR Web Hub, a web-based utility that lets you tweak RGB lighting, remap keys, and record macros from your browser. This makes personalising your gear easier and more accessible than ever.

Corsair is clearly proud of the innovation packed into these new models, combining years of experience with direct feedback from their community.

“The new VANGUARD series will carry the torch forward that the K70 ignited. Our fans told us what they wanted, and we listened, incorporating their feedback with our proven engineering to deliver features like Elgato Virtual Stream Deck integration, a built-in LCD screen, G-keys, 8,000Hz hyper-polling, and a web-based utility to customize and tune everything.” Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals, CORSAIR.

Price and availability

The CORSAIR VANGUARD PRO 96 and VANGUARD 96 are available immediately from the official Corsair webstore and authorised Australian retailers starting today, September 26th, 2025. Official Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed.

With the VANGUARD series, Corsair has created a keyboard that truly blurs the lines between gaming, streaming, and productivity. The combination of a compact yet functional layout, a built-in screen, and deep integration with the Elgato ecosystem makes this one of the most exciting keyboard releases of the year.

For more information on the VANGUARD PRO 96, head to https://www.corsair.com/vanguard-pro-96 and for more information on the VANGUARD 96, head to https://www.corsair.com/vanguard-96