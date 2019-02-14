D-Link releases Omna wire-free surveillance solution

D-Link ANZ have launched a new wireless home security system. Called the Omna, it includes an Indoor / Outdoor camera while ditching the wires for a wireless solution that makes installation simple for home owners and renters.

The system works by the cameras connecting to an accompanying Wi-Fi Hub which offers a number of features over direct camera to phone solutions.

The cameras offer an easy, fully wireless setup thanks to lithium batteries with extended battery life. Like a more traditional security system, it offers the ability to record locally, but also the modern option of cloud recording.

Cloud recording requires combined with a subscription to the mydlink Cloud recording service. It’s free for 3 cameras with 1 day of storage, or you can pay more to store more. The Omna security system includes 2 cameras in the box, but the subscription plan can scale to include as many as 10 cameras for 30 days of storage. This means it’s a possible small business solution.

The whole goal of the a security system like this is to monitor your property when you’re away from home. With motion detection, night vision, 2-way communication and a 100db alarm, this system is a serious competitor.

The cameras are 1080p in quality and one of my favourite features is the ability to fire up the mydlink mobile app and watch multiple cameras simultaneously. Many other solutions force you to check one stream at a time.

“Our new Omna Wire-Free Surveillance Kit gives users complete flexibility to keep an eye on the things that matter most, both inside or outside of your home, no matter the weather. There are no wires to run, and with high-power, rechargeable batteries powering each weather and dust-resistant camera, you’ll never have to worry about running ugly network cabling throughout your home, or be restricted to installing cameras close to a power outlet again. It also sports advanced features including Full HD 1080p video capture, combined with options to record footage to a locally connected microSD Card or USB Hard Drive, or to the mydlink cloud recording service, as well as crisp and clear two-way audio. In short Omna Wire-Free provides homes or businesses an easy choice to step up to the next level of smart surveillance solutions.” D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon said

The Omna Wire-Free Surveillance Kit is a bundle consisting of two DCS-2800LH Wire-Free Camera’s and a DCS-H100 Wi-Fi Hub and is ideal for all home or small business surveillance applications.

The DCS-2800LH is a compact wireless network battery camera suitable for day-time and night-time, indoor or outdoor, environments. It features built-in night vision giving you clear images in complete darkness up to 7.5 metres away thanks to its clever, built-in infrared LED’s, advanced motion detection capabilities, as well as two-way audio so that you can converse clearly.

It’s 2019, so of course the Omna Wire-Free Surveillance Kit also supports both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to make your smart home even more intuitive and effective. Using the mydlink Skill for Alexa, you can view live feeds from an Omna Wire-Free camera on the screen of the Amazon Echo Show.

With a simple voice command, ask Alexa to simply ‘Show me the front door camera,’ or ‘Show me the backyard’, and anywhere else the Omna Wire-Free camera has been placed, which eliminates the need to navigate the accompanying mydlink app at all.

Despite its compact size, the DCS-H100 Wi-Fi Hub has ports that allow you to record snapshots and video clips to a microSD card, external USB Hard Drive, or to the cloud via the mydlink Cloud Recording service.

mydlink cloud recording offers free and paid subscriptions with pricing details as follows:

Free Basic Premium Pro Video clip recording period Rolling 24-hours 7-days 14-days 30-days # of Supported Cameras Up to 3 Cameras Up to 3 Cameras Up to 5 Cameras Up to 10 Cameras Monthly Fee 0 USD2.49 USD4.99 USD9.99 Annual Fee 0 USD24.99 USD49.99 USD99.99

The new Omna Wire-Free Surveillance Kit (DCS-2802KT) is available now in Australia at www.dlink.com.au (RRP$799.95), and in New Zealand at www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$899.99) and at all authorised D-Link resellers and retailers across Australia and New Zealand.