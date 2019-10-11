Deadmau5 wants a Tesla Semi for his mobile studio on tour

There are a many celebrities that are fans of what Tesla offers and we can now add Deadmau5 to that list. It looks like the Canadian DJ is actually one of only a few people outside Tesla staff to have driven the unreleased Tesla Semi.

Posting on Instagram today, Joel Zimmerman offered a lot of praise for the truck, letting Tesla and Elon Musk know he’s keen to use one for his 2021 tour as a mobile studio.

Revealled to the world back in November 2017, the Semi has been spotted around America doing long-haul testing and is due for production in 2020.

Famously Tesla don’t spend money on advertising, preferring to invest resources into making great products and with endorsements from the likes of Deadmau5, word of mouth (powered by social media) it’s easy to see why Tesla doesn’t need to invest in ads.

The Tesla Semi has already chalked up some impressive pre-orders with a number of large logistics companies ordering dozens with the largest orders coming from PepsiCo who want 100 of them and UPS who want 125.

Like Tesla’s road cars, the truck has stellar performance (0-100km/hr in just 5 seconds, or 20 seconds fully loaded). The Semi also reimagines what a cabin should include and features a very unique central driving position.

Perhaps the most impressive characteristic of the Semi, is that despite being big and heavy, it too can leverage Tesla’s path to fully autonomous driving, ineviatably saving lives on our roads.

I really hope Musk works with Deadmau5 to get him an early Semi, as his globoal audience of millions could certianly help sell more vehicles.