Did you sign up to BINGE?

It’s been a couple of weeks now since Binge launched in Australia. So now we want to know, did you sign up?

The newest streaming service from Foxtel offers a fairly extensive list of on-demand movies and TV shows, as much as 10,000 hours of content at launch.

The service is available on the web, iOS, Android, or you could get it on the TV through Chromecast or AirPlay. Set-top boxes like Foxtel and Telstra TV now have the app, as well as AppleTV.

The biggest challenge for Binge is to convince you to either add another subscription to your monthly expenses or to drop an existing IPTV provider for Binge.

So let us know in the comments if you switched, or added Binge to your internet content options.

The other piece of feedback is that the price feels pretty high, especially considering the lack of a 4K quality option. Binge starts at $10 per month for 1 SD stream, $14 per month for 2 HD streams and $18 per month for 4 streams (still in HD).

Binge are also are kicking off a new marketing campaign. ‘We’re for the Bingers’ will be tongue-in-cheek and roll out across TV, print, OOH, digital, radio and social, that says it’s okay to escape the real world and binge on a show that you love.

For more information or to sign up, head to https://binge.com.au/