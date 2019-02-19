Dirt Rally 2.0 Launch Trailer

Codemasters has today revealed the launch trailer for DiRT Rally 2.0, which releases on the PS4, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X and PC (via Steam) on Tuesday 26th February 2019.
Ahead of that release, they have released the official launch trailer.
The new trailer showcases the breadth of challenge on offer: from piloting legendary rally cars through the fast and flowing mixed surfaces of Poland, to fighting for first place in an FIA World Rallycross Championship supercar, to conquering tricky weather conditions in the Porsche 911 RGT Rally Spec.
With new features including improved handling, stage degradation and tyre choice, DiRT Rally 2.0 brings the most immersive and truly off-road racing experience ever.
DiRT Rally 2.0 is follow-up title to the critically and commercially acclaimed DiRT Rally – which after its hugely successful Early Access programme on Steam, launched fully on consoles and PC in April 2016.
“DiRT Rally 2.0 builds on the challenge thrown down by the original DiRT Rally and delivers the toughest challenge in the DiRT franchise. The combination of enhanced handling with each individual car and improved weather systems, alongside the new track degradation, makes every stage feel completely different. Every corner in every location has its own personality, requiring drivers to remain focused and determined from start to finish. Aim for a clean stage, but failing that just try to get to the end!”Codemasters’ SVP Product Development, Clive Moody
In addition to the content available at launch, Codemasters recently announced additional content available through Season 1, starting 12th March:
- Week 1: ŠKODA Fabia Rally, Citroën C4 Rally
- Week 3: Monte Carlo Rally, Special Livery
- Week 5: BMW M1 Procar Rally, Opel Manta 400, Special Livery
- Week 7: Sweden Rally
- Week 9: Ford Focus RS Rally 2007, Subaru Impreza, Special Livery
- Week 11: Germany Rally
The retail versions of the DiRT Rally 2.0 Day One Edition includes the stunning Porsche 911 RGT Rally Spec along with early unlocks for the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally and Alpine Renault A110 1600 S.