DJI adds Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro drones featuring 4K at 100Mbps bitrate

Let’s face it, DJI are in a race against themselves as market leader in the drone space. Overnight the company announced their latest creations, the Mavic 2 Zoom and...
Posted by on August 24, 2018

Let’s face it, DJI are in a race against themselves as market leader in the drone space. Overnight the company announced their latest creations, the Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro. 

These new updated models take a big leap forward in terms of camera quality, while delivering it inside a more refined, still foldable and portable body. It weighs just 907/905 grams.

As you’d expect both models are capable of 4K video, but its the image sensor, lens and video specs that are the big upgrades here. The Mavic 2 is capable of shooting 4K at a bitrate of 100Mbps (Remember Blu-ray is around 50Mbps).

When it comes to the differences between the two models, the Pro features a 1″ CMOS sensor (effective pixels 20million), while the Zoom features a 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor (good for around 12 million pixels). 

The Zoom has a field of view of 83″, while the Pro offers a view that’s 77″ wide. 

As with all new DJI drones, it features obstacle sensing technology to ensure it can protect itself from bad operators. 

The Mavic 2 Pro is available through DJI’s website and will cost you A$2,299.00. 

Categories
Uncategorized

This post is authored by techAU staffers. Used rarely and sparingly when the source decided to keep their identity secret, or a guest author who isn't seeking credit.
No Comment

Leave a Reply