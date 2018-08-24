DJI adds Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro drones featuring 4K at 100Mbps bitrate

Let’s face it, DJI are in a race against themselves as market leader in the drone space. Overnight the company announced their latest creations, the Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro.
These new updated models take a big leap forward in terms of camera quality, while delivering it inside a more refined, still foldable and portable body. It weighs just 907/905 grams.
As you’d expect both models are capable of 4K video, but its the image sensor, lens and video specs that are the big upgrades here. The Mavic 2 is capable of shooting 4K at a bitrate of 100Mbps (Remember Blu-ray is around 50Mbps).
When it comes to the differences between the two models, the Pro features a 1″ CMOS sensor (effective pixels 20million), while the Zoom features a 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor (good for around 12 million pixels).
The Zoom has a field of view of 83″, while the Pro offers a view that’s 77″ wide.
As with all new DJI drones, it features obstacle sensing technology to ensure it can protect itself from bad operators.
The Mavic 2 Pro is available through DJI’s website and will cost you A$2,299.00.