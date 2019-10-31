DJI officially unveil the Mavic Mini, coming Nov 11 for A$599.00

DJI are finally ready to officially unveil their latest drone, the Mavic Mini. This tips the scales at just under 250 grams, that’s lighter than 2 mobile phones. Given its small size, the idea is that you’ll take it with you to more places.

“To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever tackled at DJI. Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup. Mavic Mini’s long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI’s everyday drone – and most importantly, it’s easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones.” Roger Luo, DJI’s President.

Portable and Safe

Mavic Mini is the smallest and lightest DJI drone ever made, and is the perfect creative tool for life’s daily adventures, whether seeing your everyday world from a new perspective or capturing incredible views of your getaways with friends and family.

Mavic Mini incorporates DJI’s renowned safety technology, including geofencing to help drone pilots avoid restricted areas; AeroScope remote identification to help protect sensitive locations; built-in altitude limits; and automatically returns to the home point if the drone loses connection with the controller or reaches critically low battery level.

Mavic Mini is the first DJI drone to weigh below 250 grams, which aviation regulators around the world consider to be the safest category for drone flights.

In many countries, drones below 250 grams are considered safe enough that they can be used in new and exciting ways. Users should consult their country’s drone laws and regulations to learn more about what they can do there with Mavic Mini.

An Optimal Flight Experience

Created to be the drone for everyone, including those new to drones, Mavic Mini is simple to operate and fly using the dedicated remote controller. The ultra-light design and high-grade motors provide Mavic Mini with up to 30 minutes of flight time, giving users with more time to explore and capture content.

A Wi-Fi transmission signal delivers stable control and an HD live feed for a clear, confident flying experience. GPS receivers and downward visual sensors detect the ground below Mavic Mini, enabling precise hovering, stable flying and accurate landing both indoors and out.

Quality Content Captured with Ease

Mavic Mini offers pilots the ability to capture high-quality footage including 2.7K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel photographs using the 1/2.3-inch sensor. A three-axis motorized gimbal supports and stabilizes the camera, ensuring the footage is smooth and cinematic, making it perfect for sharing on social media.

Advanced Features Created to Inspire

The new DJI Fly mobile app is intuitively designed, simplifying the flying and content capturing experience so that pilots of all skill levels can make the most of Mavic Mini. Dedicated tutorials are included to help new pilots learn about flying, and pre-set editing templates add a new level of creativity to the footage.

New pilots can choose to fly in Position (P) mode for basic operation, more experienced pilots can unlock more capabilities in Sport (S) mode, and content creators can choose CineSmooth (C) mode to lengthen braking time for smoother shots and more cinematic footage. Pilots can also choose from several pre-programmed flight maneuvers known as QuickShots. Simply tap the desired mode and Mavic Mini will automatically create stunning, cinematic content:

Rocket – Mavic Mini flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward focused on your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

– Mavic Mini flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward focused on your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet. Circle – Mavic Mini will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance.

– Mavic Mini will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance. Dronie – Mavic Mini flies backward and upward, with the camera focused on your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

– Mavic Mini flies backward and upward, with the camera focused on your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet. Helix – Mavic Mini flies upward and away, spiraling around your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

New Accessories

Exciting and unique accessories allow pilots to get the most out of their Mavic Mini. Customers can choose from options including:

360° Propeller Guard : Provides a 360° guard around the propellers for added safety.

: Provides a 360° guard around the propellers for added safety. Charging Base : Charge and display your Mavic Mini with this unique, illuminated station.

: Charge and display your Mavic Mini with this unique, illuminated station. Propeller Holder : Travel easier with the propeller holder that locks the props into place.

: Travel easier with the propeller holder that locks the props into place. DIY Creative Kit : Personalize your Mavic Mini with custom stickers or draw your own design.

: Personalize your Mavic Mini with custom stickers or draw your own design. Snap Adapter : Attach a toy building brick or a mini LED display to write custom messages.

: Attach a toy building brick or a mini LED display to write custom messages. Mini Travel Bag : A travel bag that fits your Mavic Mini and the remote controller perfectly.

: A travel bag that fits your Mavic Mini and the remote controller perfectly. Two Way Charging Hub: Charge up to three Mavic Mini batteries or use the charging hub as a power bank.

Detailed information on these accessories can be found here: www.dji.com/mavic-mini

Price and Availability

Mavic Mini will be immediately available for pre-order at store.dji.com and DJI authorized retailers in Australia. Mavic Mini will come in two purchase options. The price of the standard version is A$599 and it includes the Mavic Mini drone, remote controller, one battery, extra propellers and all necessary tools and cables.

The Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which includes all of the components from the standard version with the addition of the 360° Propeller Cage, Two-Way charging Hub, two extra batteries, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case, retails for A$799.00.

Mavic Mini will begin shipping to customers in Australia on November 11. For additional information on the Mavic Mini and its accessories, please visit: www.dji.com/mavic-mini.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh will be available to Mavic Mini owners in Australia. For an additional $59 AUD, DJI Care Refresh offers comprehensive coverage as well as up to two replacement units within one year.

Receive your replacement even sooner with DJI Care Refresh Express. DJI Care Refresh also includes VIP after-sales support and free two-way shipping.

For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/service/djicare-refresh.