DJI OM 5 now has a built-in extension rod

Overnight DJI announced the latest revision to their 3-axis handheld stablisers for phones, known as the DJI OM 5. This latest iteration looks fairly familiar with a metal clip that attaches to your phone, and magnetically clips to the OM5, but does have some new tricks.

The design now includes a built-in extension rod. If you’re trying to capture the action and want the position higher, or in handheld operation, further away from you, then you were previously expected to use the tripod mount in the bottom of the OM4.

This time around, there’s a 215mm extension rod, built right into the handle of the device. This is a really handy inclusion and doesn’t add to the overall size, while still maintaining the tripod mount in the base, should you need even further height. This extension can move the camera away from you, to provide wider group shots, while still gimbaling the footage.

There are some more refined curves on the OM5 that give the product a much more polished overall appearance while staying familiar in layout to keep upgraders happy. Phone stabilization has come a long way in recent years, but no amount of software magic can compare with hardware stabilisation. From the sample videos on the DJI site, we can see action being captured, while running and riding, creating silky smooth video, avoiding the nasty bumps that make videos hard to watch.

You can use the OM5 in vertical or horizontal orientation and even upside down if you need to focus on objects closer to the ground. Rotating between these orientations is easy, just double-tap the button on the right.

To extract the most out of the OM5, you’ll want to use the DJI MIMO mobile app which supports not only filming and photography options, as well as editing capabilities, so you can share your content with social media rapidly.

DJI also include ActiveTrack 4.0 in their corresponding app. This is the same technology that DJI deploy in their drones to track objects and people throughout the scene and can enable the gimbal to rotate and follow the selected subject(s).

The DJI OM5 is available now in a choice of two colours, Athens Gray and Sunset White. It’s priced at A$239.00 and if you buy the DJI OM 5 before Sept. 30, you can get free shipping with code FSHIPPINGOM5.

If you’re worried if your phone is compatible, then done, the list of supported phones is pretty ridiculous, with the full PDF available here.