EA Play to be included in Xbox Game Pass in November. Doom, Forza also coming

From November 10th, EA Play will be included as part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Coming in December, Ultimate and PC members will be able to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 as part of your membership on PC.

Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10 (coming in December).

Some of the best EA Play games will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud.

Coming Soon

Doom Eternal (Android & Console) – October 1

One of the best shooters of 2020 is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Hell’s armies have invaded Earth and now you must become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in Doom Eternal – the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. The only thing they fear… is you.

Drake Hollow (PC) ID@Xbox – October 1

Drake Hollow is a cooperative action village-building game set in The Hollow – a blighted mirror of our world – in which players build and defend villages of Drakes, the lovable, local vegetable folk. Whether solo or with friends, players follow the guidance of a mysterious crow to explore a dynamically generated world of islands trapped in poisonous aether and help the Drakes restore their camp.

Brütal Legend (Console) – October 8

Double Fine Productions cult classic action-comedy Brütal Legend is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Follow the unlikely adventure of Eddie Riggs, a humble roadie (voiced by Jack Black!) drawn into an alternate world of gnarly demons, fire-breathing beasts, and heavy metal music.

Brütal Legend mixes hack and slash mayhem with huge strategy battles as Eddie and a band of stalwart heroes fight to free the world from a demonic overlord. Featuring a vibrant voice cast and cameo appearances from some of the world’s biggest rock musicians, Brütal Legend is a celebration of all things heavy and metal.

Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, Console & PC) – October 8

Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful, and authentic racing game ever made. Forza Motorsport 7 is where racers, drifters, drag racers, tuners, and creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive.

Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR!

Ikenfell (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – October 8

A turn based-tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use time-based combat mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, find tons of hidden treasure, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.

Leaving Soon

You know the drill with our library, we love to play them while they are here, and this is your warning to finish up your game fast before they go! If you want to keep the fun going after they leave our library, remember you can buy the game and use your Xbox Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20%!

Leaving October 15