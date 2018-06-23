eBay Plus gets you a Switch for A$319 or Galaxy S9 for A$799

eBay is having a sale this weekend (June 23rd and 24th) and there’s some serious discounts on offer. Like other online stores, eBay has a premium tier known as eBay Plus and if you’re a member, you can get in on the big sale.

eBay Plus subscriptions entitle you to:

Free delivery and free returns on Plus items

Double flybuys points

Exclusive offers and deals

Premium customer service The sale will see up to 72% off, 15 million new items across ebay.com.au. Stand outs we know about so far are: Nintendo Switch You can pick up a Nintendo Switch for just A$319.00 (38% off) a substantial saving on the typical RRP of A$519.75 (keep in mind BigW have it for A$399.00 at the moment, while JB Hi-Fi have it for A$449.00.

Samsung S9

Another example of the deals on offer is a Samsung S9 64GB (avaialble in mixed colours). The phone normally costs $1,299, or buy it at eBay’s sale and get 38% off for A$799.00.

GoPro Hero 6

Probably my favourite is the typically overpriced GoPro Hero 6, which will drop from a normal RRP of price $578.00, but could be yours for A$369.00 (36% off). Of course buying a GoPro camera is really just the start of your journey, you’ll quickly realise that you need exactly 417 mounts to go with it.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+

The price on this one isn’t yet being revealed, for that you’ll have to tune into the sale and it’ll be revealed sometime on Saturday.

During eBay’s Plus Weekend they will announce 12 ‘mega deals’ hourly. In addition, Aussies signed up to the program will receive 15% off 15 million eBay Plus items, from more than 30,000 retailers including Myer, Target and The Good Guys.

Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay Australia & New Zealand, said,

We know deals and free delivery are two of the most important factors for loyal eBay shoppers, so we’ve rewarded Plus members with their very own annual shopping holiday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have taken the world by storm, so it’s exciting to be the first marketplace to offer an exclusive event for the Australian online retail industry.

You can get a free 30-day trial of eBay Plus. After the trial period, and for a limited time only, pay just $29 for your first year of eBay Plus. eBay Plus normally costs A$49 ,which is not accidentally less than Amazon’s A$59 per year.

Head to ebay.com.au/plus to check it out.