The Elgato Wave Mic Arm is the most versatile microphone stand ever

Earlier this year, Elgato released a new line of microphone arms along with their new microphones. These arms are lightweight and durable. We got our hands on the Elgato Wave Mic Arm to give it a test.

Two Elgato Wave Mic Arms types to suit your setup style

Elgato released two types of microphone arms. There’s the Elgato Wave Mic Arm, and Wave Mic Arm LP (Low Profile). We tried out the Wave Arm as it seemed to be the most versatile. The Low Profile Arm is more useful if you want the mic down low in front of your mouth. Both arms are great and it really depends on the look and feel you like.

If you want the microphone down low, go for the low profile. If you want the arm positioned above your screen, grab the Wave Arm. There’s a bit more wiggle room in the Wave Arm to have it adjusted to exactly where you like, whereas the low profile arm really only sits down low.

Everything you need right out of the box.

The Mic Arm is great for streamers, gamers, or video hosts who want to have the microphone positioned above their screen.

I mounted the arm to the desk and rotated it so the arm hangs in front of the screen. One of the things I love about these microphone arms is their stability. No matter how to rotate, twist, yank, or position the microphone arm, it stays in that spot. This is due to the spring loading inside the arm itself.

Unlike some microphone stands, the Elgato mic arm doesn’t require a heavy microphone to stay in position. Any lightweight microphone can easily hang at the end of the arm without it springing back to a ‘comfortable’ position.

The desk mount allows you to screw the microphone to your desk using the included clamp.

Any brand, anyway you like

The Elgato Wave Mic Arm is specifically designed to house the Elgato Wave microphones. These mics are lightweight and compliment the arm. Due to the standard screw thread designer however, both microphone stands with take almost any microphone. Grab your favourite microphone, screw it onto the end, and move the microphone arm to whatever position you like.

Standard screw mount ensures most microphones will easily fit the Elgato Wave Mic Arm

There’s also some super neat cable management so you can hide all your cables inside the microphone arm.

All your cables sit inside the microphone arm and a silicon cover snaps on. This leaves your setup clean and is super easy to swing your mic arm without getting tied up.

The must have for streamers and video buffs

I love this mic standard because I can place it almost directly in front of my mouth, and still have the mic arm out of shot from my streaming/Zoom camera. This is by far one of the best microphone standards I have ever tried. Being able to place it into a position for a call and effortlessly flick it away is brilliant.

The spring loading is rigid, meaning it will move wherever you position the arm. It doesn’t just sit there and slowly tilt upwards. The various screw mounts mean I can use any microphone I want. This is definitely a must have for streamers, video presenters, and gamers alike.

The Elgato Wave Mic Arm is up there on the more expensive end of microphone arms at $159.00 AUD ($99.00 USD). However, the versatility, sturdiness, and ease of use is definitely worth the dollars.