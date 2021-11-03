Epson launches next-gen EcoTank Home Office printers

Epson is now officially the number 1 ink tank printer vendor worldwide having now sold over 60 million EcoTank units globally. Today Epson has announced the launch of their new EcoTank printers for the Home Office.

Critically, none of the new Home Office models use any ink cartridges at all, replacement ink bottles that provide thousands more printed pages start at just $14.99 and all models come with the new, intuitive and clever Epson Smart Panel app.

As the way we work and live continues to evolve, people are seeking more advanced, but still easy-to-use, solutions that can keep up with the new demands of their homes which are now also their workspaces and home offices.

To that end, Epson has launched a new generation of their best-selling, award-winning and most popular EcoTank printers designed for Home Office use to continue meeting the day-to-day printing needs of working professionals whilst still reducing the ongoing worry of running out of ink and the high cost of replacement ink.

These efficient new printers for the Home Office are all high-yield, multi-function models, positioned at an attractive mid-level price point with additional productivity features that include a high-resolution flatbed scanner for crisp and professional scans, a colour display for easy navigation and wireless connectivity so users can easily print from smart devices with the intuitive Epson Smart Panel App.

The Smart Panel app makes working and printing from home so much easier and more efficient as it transforms most mobile devices into intuitive control centres for select Epson printers and scanners.

Working from home can be hard but Smart Panel makes it incredibly easy to set up, monitor, print, scan and more using your Epson device from the palm of your hand. It enjoys a simple wireless setup, innovative action icons, a customisable interface and indeed everything you need to manage and use your printer in one convenient app.

As it’s fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, all you have to do is download the app from the respective app stores and you’re ready to go. Smart Panel is the perfect complement to EcoTank Home Office printer, a range designed with productivity, efficiency and ease of use in mind.

The EcoTank Home printers are ideal for home printing use, a great daily driver that also satisfies school and particularly home school requirements.

The new EcoTank Home Office printers are different, more advanced, has more features, prints more and does a lot more of the things you would associate with a printer found in a typical office, but at a far lower cost per page.

Some things are the same across the EcoTank range such as the fact that they are powered by Heat-Free PrecisionCore Technology which offers revolutionary cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, super-sized ink tanks.

The EcoTank Home Office models also include thousands of pages worth of ink straight out of the box — enough to print up to 14,000 black and white pages with some models (see below) and equivalent to hundreds of individual cartridges.

Plus, the Home Office models use Epson’s “clean and easy” EcoFit auto-stop ink bottles with each colour uniquely keyed for easy filling of each tank, higher-capacity paper trays, fax (yes, lots of people still use fax!), bigger colour touchscreens, auto document feeder (ADF), fast auto 2-sided printing and convenient wired and wireless networking.

In other words you can do more, using the ultimate wireless and networking technology and be powered by the latest Heat-Free PrecisionCore Printing Technology which delivers laser-quality black text using less power and fewer consumables so it’s far kinder to the environment.

Pricing

EcoTank ET-2811

Main functions – Print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity – Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, 5 pages in colour

Number of printed pages out of the box – 8,100² Black / 6,500² Colour

RRP $399

EcoTank ET-3800

Main functions – Duplex Print, Copy, Scan and Ethernet

Connectivity – Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 15.5 pages per minute black and white, 8.5 pages in colour

Display screen – 2.4″ Colour LCD

Number of printed pages out of the box – 14,000² Black / 5,200² Colour

RRP $549

EcoTank ET-4800

Main functions – Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, ADF and Ethernet

Connectivity – Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, 5 pages in colour

Display screen – 1.44″ Colour LCD

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600² Black / 6,500² Colour

RRP $499

EcoTank ET-4850

Main functions – Duplex Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, ADF and Ethernet

Connectivity – Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 15.5 pages per minute black and white, 8.5 pages in colour

Display screen – 2.4″ Colour LCD

Number of printed pages out of the box – 14,000² Black / 5,200² Colour

RRP $649

All four new models come with Epson’s world-class one-year warranty with a free bonus second year upon registration.