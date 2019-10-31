evaCHILL EV-500, the smart, portable air conditioner

For a device that has a relatively simple scope of keeping you cool, the feature list is fairly impressive. It’s also worthwhile noting that the setup and operation of the device is super simple.

To get started, simply add water, connect the USB cable and press the button. Straight away you’re greeted with a nice cool breeze which is good for as much as 9 hours. That button can also be pressed to increase the rotational speed of the fan, moving more air per minute and also distributing that air further.

You see, the way the evaChill EV-500 works is to draw in hot air from the back of the device, the air passes through the cooling pads. As the air blows the water evaporates, which lowers the air temperature, while simultaneously saturating it with water. This is particularly beneficial on days with dry heat.

The evaCHILL leak-proof system means you could even consider taking this in your car to getaway destinations like camping. As we get into the warmer months, those camping in tents would certainly apprecaite some temperature relief. Being powered by USB, the device could be powered by one of those pocket sized power banks typically use to recharge your phone. The only condition is that the power supply must have an output of 5V and 2A. Thankfully even laptops can handle this, so if your laptop goes everywhere, so can the evaCHILL.

Performance

In terms of the performance of the device, it covers an area up to 3 meters. Generally I found myself sitting around 1.2-1.5m from the EV-500 and spent most of my time running on fan speed 2. This kept me cool, while still offering low-sound output. The noise is less than 50dB, even on the highest setting. The device weighs just 750 grams, yep, incredibly portable, even by a child. I know because my daughter wanted to try and at 18 months had no problem carrying it.

The water reservoir can hold 800ml of water which will generally last between 3-9 hours. As the EV-500 goes about cooling the air, it uses just 7.5W of energy, far lower than your standard air conditioning solution.

Dimensions

In terms of size, it is efficient, coming in at just 172 x 170 x 170 mm, but the curves actually make it appear even smaller. This is impressive given how much airflow is moving.