Evie introduces per minute cost for charging your EV in 2020

Electric Vehicle charging network Evie have announced pricing plans for 2020.

After celebrating the launch of their first site at Coochin Creek (QLD), charging had been free, not unsimilar to what we’ve seen with new Chargefox sites.

The free charging is initially offered as a way to encourage the EV community to use the new location and it seems that was successful. Evie’s first charging location provided close to 400 charging sessions since November.

There comes a point though that charging has to be paid for and after two months, that time is now. From January 1st, 2020, new Ultra-Fast charging pricing will come into effect:

35c per kWh + 25c per minute (inclusive of GST)

In addition to the kWh price, a per minute price has been added to underscore the Ultra-Fast charging capability we are deploying. This will provide an added incentive to charge and move on, making the station available for the rest of the EV community.

By comparison, both the Chargefox and Tesla Supercharger networks charge A$0.40c per kW. While the Evie base rate is a little lower, the per minute cost is an interesting development in Australia’s charging networks and may result in you selecting one charging provider over another.

On average, my charging sessions last around 30 minutes. At A$0.25 per minute, I’d be up for an additional $7.50.

Both registered and guest payments can occur via the Evie Charging App (Apple and Android) where we accept the following:

Credit Card (Mastercard and Visa)

PayPal

Apple Pay

The Year Ahead

Evie says that 2019 has been a year of learning and momentum building. 2020 will see a continuation of the rollout of 42 sites that offers Ultra-Fast charging which will end up being the largest of its kind in Australia.

In early 2020 the Evie network will expect into NSW, VIC and TAS while further building on the presence in QLD. Each site will feature at least two Tritium Ultra-fast chargers, 24/7 access, security, lighting and onsite amenities for customers while they charge.

Finally, 2020 will bring new announcements for the next phase of Evie’s plans to help accelerate the uptake of Electric Vehicles in Australia.