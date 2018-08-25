F1 2018 now available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

The Formula 1 season is back in action after their winter break and are racing this weekend around the famous Spa circuit. If you’re a fan of the sport, you can now get behind the wheel of this year’s cars in F1 2018.

F1 2018 is again made by Codemasters and is the official videogame of the 2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. That means they have all the new circuits and it’s now available on PC (via steam) PS4 and Xbox One family of devices.

Our main aim with F1 2018 was to get even closer to replicating the real world sport and we believe that we have made significant improvements both on and off the track. The in-game suspension and chassis now refresh at 1000htz meaning that the simulation is far more authentic. For example, you can really feel the difference between the modern day cars, with their advanced aerodynamics and downforce, when compared to the classics which rely more so on pure tyre grip, making them an incredibly involving drive. The visual recreation of the sport, including the iconic heat haze, atmospherics and new lighting system, is closer than ever and we have added even more depth to the Career by reworking the Research & Development system for each of the teams as well as introducing the press interviews which will play a key role in how you are seen within the world of F1. Certain teams look for different characteristics in a driver and it is up to you whether you choose to exhibit sportsmanship or showmanship when put under pressure. We cannot wait for players to get their hands on the game. Lee Mather, Game Director, F1® 2018

Career mode is bigger and better than ever with the inclusion of pressurised press interviews which will directly affect your standing and future within your own team and the wider sport. While in research and development, each of the teams now has its own unique tech tree with inherent strengths and weaknesses as you are looking to improve your car. These improvements can then be threatened by end of season regulation changes, another first for the franchise.

While the game works with a controller, I encourage anyone who’s even half serious about racing, get yourself a steering wheel and pedals with force feedback for a seriously awesome racing experience.

Grab the game for A$79.00 from JB Hi-Fi.