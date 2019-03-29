F1 2019 arriving mid season!

Formula 1 and racing fans woke to some great news this morning fromd developers Codemasters.
F1 2019, the official Formula 1 game will launch earlier than ever before, on Friday 28th June 2019.
This means that racing fans will have the chance to get behind the wheel of their favourite 2019 spec F1 car for the back half of the season.
This addresses a long standing complaint I’ve had, that we’ve been unable to compare our times, as we’ve been racing in last year’s cars for most of the season.
Each racing weekend, I jump in the racing sim and go head to head with the time sheet to see how close I can get to the top times in practice, qualifying and races. Being in the same spec cars will make all the difference.
More information at Codemasters.