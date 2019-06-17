Facebook now offering direct ticket sales via Eventbrite

If you’re holding an event for your business, band, charity or community group, chances are you’ve heard of Eventbrite. While the platform has long offered event creators the ability to promote events through social media, they just got a big boost through new Facebook functionality.

A new feature on Facebook Pages, spotted by MattNavarra of The Next Web, Facebook are now offering direct ticket sales via Facebook. Previously a shared event would contain a link that users would click and they’d be taken off to Eventbrite.com.

Now things are a lot simpler and easier for both Event creators and users, especially those that have Credit Cards associated with Facebook.

New! Facebook Pages now have an 'Event Ticketing' option in the settings menu pic.twitter.com/6Gg1d3vyhe — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 17, 2019

Facebook is known for their comprehensive Event feature, so its interesting to see them integrate so closely with the industry’s largest competitor.

I just checked the techAU Facebook Page and we do not currently see this in our settings menu, so it looks like this is being rolled out.