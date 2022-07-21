FAKE NEWS: The Tesla Cybertruck has NOT been cancelled in Australia.

Today, an article was published at Drive.com.au, regarding Australian orders of the Tesla Cybertruck.

To any reservation holders, do NOT cancel your orders, the article is misleading.

In the article titled ‘Cancelled Tesla Cybertruck orders to be refunded in Australia‘ it suggests that ‘Two months after the Cybertruck was wiped from Tesla’s Australian website’.. here’s the first issue… the Cybertruck is still on the Tesla Australia website as shown in the screenshot below.

What actually happened two months ago, was the removal of the reservation page, which offered details on the configurations. Today, the Cybertruck page is still available on the website, instead now offering a ‘get updates’ button. Details matter.

For those actually willing to do some digging (aka your job), or a quick google, you can find the Cybertruck Motor Vehicle Pre-order agreement (Australia) Terms and Conditions is still available on the Tesla website.

The article at Drive, goes on to say,

Tesla Australia has finally confirmed it will refund customer deposits for the Cybertruck after the electric pick-up was pulled from sale locally two months ago.

This specially crafted sentence, combined with the headline, makes it sound as if Tesla is cancelling the Cybertruck for Australia and many on social media are now interpreting it that way.

What it actually says is that if you cancel your Cybertruck pre-order, you’ll get your money back – yep, that has always been the deal, a refundable deposit. Nothing changed today.

This has absolutely no bearing on the future plans for Tesla to offer the vehicle in Australia.

Drive goes on to say,

However, anyone who placed a $150 deposit is now entitled to a refund as there appear to be no current plans to introduce the model locally. Drive has been told Tesla will refund deposits paid in Australia for a Cybertruck, however it is not automatic, and customers must apply to get their money back.

Here we see the same conflation of data that are simply are not connected. Customers would get their $150 deposit back, but only if they chose to cancel, which has always been the case.

The second sentence adds to the confusion when it suggests refunded deposits are not automatic, and customers must apply to get their money back.

Automatic refunds are not in place, because Cybertruck for Australia is not being cancelled. No customers are receiving emails from Tesla, a pretty obvious step that would take place if the vehicle had no prospect of coming to Australia.

There’s a lot of people who are very excited by electric utes and trucks making their way to Australia and as controversial as the design is, lots are excited by what Tesla has to offer with the Cybertruck.

Don’t cancel your order, there is no cancellation that occurred today. This article is really poorly constructed, joining facts to create the impression it has been cancelled by Tesla when it has not.

The net result is that people could be tricked into actually cancelling their order, losing their slot in the queue and ultimately not buying a Cybertruck. This is really poor form by Drive and I hope they improve their journalism in the future.

This is a great example of how important it is to question and think critically about what you read online, and consume a diverse range of news sources to make sure you’re getting the truth.