Fanatec launch limited edition Clubsport F1 2020 Steering Wheel

Gaming peripheral maker Fanatec, have released a very limited edition steering wheel for sim racing enthusiasts. The Clubsport Steering Wheel F1 2020 edition is available for pre-order now and will be available on July 3rd.

At the time of writing, just 23 of these remain, so if you want one, be fast.

The wheel is compatible with a range of wheel bases (ClubSport, Elite and Podium) and features forged carbon and magnetic shifter paddles and is compatible with PC, Xbox One and PS4. A top-level wheel like this, especially such a small run, doesn’t come cheap at A$749.00 for the wheel.

The features and design attributes include:

Unique Forged Carbon

Revitalise your rig with the F1 2020 wheel, featuring a 5 mm-thick carbon fibre front plate and carbon fibre shifter paddles finished in forged carbon, orange accents, and a cutaway F1-style grip design. Customisable button caps are also included.

Perforated Leather Grips

Genuine smooth leather grips provide outstanding comfort and durability, with the perforations providing superior breathability over longer race sessions.

Magnetic shifters

The forged carbon design theme continues to the magnetic shifters. This single magnetic paddle shift system is perfectly optimised for rapid shifting.

Magnetic Paddle Module

The shifters feature a strong magnetic resistance and ‘click’, giving a solid, positive feel to every shift. The 3 mm-thick carbon fibre paddles are finished in forged carbon, exclusive to the limited edition F1® 2020 wheel. This module will be available separately in Q3 for $169.90. Upgradeable to the Podium Advanced Paddle Module with analogue clutch paddles.

Quick release system

The ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 comes preinstalled with the ClubSport Quick Release Adapter, an automotive-grade quick release system that allows the driver to exchange the wheel within seconds, even during gameplay.

Loaded with Fanatec innovation

Advanced multi-colour LED bars, OLED display, and more input options than ever. Master the complex systems of modern race cars, and find the edge over your competitors.

Multitasking at your fingertips

11 buttons (with customisable caps), 12-way multi-position switches, thumb encoders, rocker switches; the list goes on. Up to 67 functions of the game can be adjusted directly.

The full, comprehensive list of features are as follows:

F1-style steering wheel with a compact diameter of 27 cm for fast movements and reactions

Officially licensed by Formula 1™

Durable construction made of metal and carbon fibre

5 mm solid carbon fibre front plate with forged carbon finish. Carbon fibre plate is constructed of approx. 30 layers of unidirectional carbon cloth

Grips made of genuine smooth leather, perforated for improved breathability

Steering wheel weight: approx. 1200 g (subject to production changes)

11 buttons plus two paddle shifters with ultra-reliable switches

Two 2-way toggle switches

Two 12-way multi-position switches

One FunkySwitch™ (7-way joystick/encoder)

One analogue joystick (2-axis)

Two thumb encoders easily reachable while driving without releasing the grips

Two vibration motors integrated with the grips, controllable through wheel Tuning Menu (SHO) or by game through Fanatec SDK

Revolution LED bar (RevLEDs) with nine multi-colour LEDs to show motor RPM and optimal shifting point as games program through the Fanatec SDK

Two flag LED bars (FlagLEDs) each with three multi-colour LEDs each to indicate tyre slip, flag warnings, pit limiter, and more, as games program through the Fanatec SDK

User-defined LED and display behavior via FanaLab

1″ 128×64 white OLED display to show telemetry data like speed or gear as games program through the Fanatec SDK

Tuning functions with OLED display to adjust settings independent from the game and during gameplay (see description of compatible wheel base/racing wheel for details)

ClubSport Magnetic Paddle Module pre-installed (this accessory will also be available separately, by the end of Q3 2020. Price 99.95EUR, 99.95USD, 11,900JPY, 169.90AUD) Exclusive carbon fibre paddles finished in forged carbon Paddle plates made of real, 3 mm-thick carbon fibre Paddle module cage made of CNC machined aluminium Neodymium magnets

Paddle module easily upgradable to PODIUM Advanced Paddle Module (optional)

11 customisable black button caps included

Full sticker set and application tool from ‘Button Caps and Sticker Set’ included

Exchangeable Quick Release made of aluminium

For more information, or to buy the wheel, head to Fanatec.com