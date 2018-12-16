If you’re a sim racer who loves the Xbox, you’ve kind of been short changed when it comes to F1-style rims. The new ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula V2 is now available for pre-order and looks amazing, with it’s metal and carbon fibre construction. It’ll cost you A$519.00 for the wheel (base not included), and will arrive at the end of February 2019.
This is their first Formula-type steering wheel with full Xbox One and Windows 10 compatibility. That means if you move between the two systems, you’ll have a wheel that works great regardless of the racing titles you have on console or PC. It connects to a decent range of compatible Fanatec Wheel Bases and also available are a huge range of Fanatec peripherals for use on Xbox One consoles.
Features
- Formula style steering wheel. The compact diameter of 27cm allows fast movements and reactions
- Officially licensed for Xbox One and Windows 10
- Durable construction made of metal and carbon fibre
- 5 mm solid carbon fibre front plate
- Grips made of genuine Italian made Alcantara®. This material is easy to clean and provides sensational grip
- Steering wheel weight without PODIUM Advanced Paddle Module approx. 1245 g (subject to production changes). With PODIUM Advanced Paddle Module: approx. 1375 g.
- 11 Buttons plus two paddle shifter buttons with ultra-reliable switches
- Two rocker switches
- Two 12-way multi-position switches which can also be used as rotary encoders
- Analog joystick to look around in the cockpit or to map with any other axis
- 7-way FunkySwitch™ to change settings: Turn left; turn right; move left, right, up and down; push (active in Tuning Menu and compatible with any PC game)
- Two thumb encoders easily reachable while driving without releasing the grips
- Two vibration motors integrated with the grips, controllable through wheel Tuning Menu (SHO) or by game through Fanatec SDK
- Revolution LED bar (RevLEDs) with nine multi-colour LEDs to show motor RPM and optimal shifting point as games program through the Fanatec SDK
- Two flag LED bars (FlagLEDs) with three multi-colour LEDs each to indicate tyre slip, fuel level, incoming radio as games program through the Fanatec SDK
- White Xbox One connection status LED
- 1″ 128×64 OLED display to show telemetry data like speed or gear as games program through the Fanatec SDK
- Tuning functions with OLED display to adjust settings independent from the game and during gameplay (see description of compatible wheel base/racing wheel for details)
- Adjustable and detachable paddle shifters completely made of metal. Adjust angle, distance to rim and travel of the paddles
- Shifter paddles are easily upgradable to PODIUM Advanced Paddle Module (optional)
- Detachable Xbox One button caps
- Racing style button caps included
Compatibility
- ClubSport Wheel Base V2
- ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5
- CSL Elite Wheel Base
- CSL Elite Wheel Base + – officially licensed for PS4™
- CSL Elite Racing Wheel – officially licensed for PS4™
- PODIUM Wheel Base DD1
- PODIUM Wheel Base DD2
- PODIUM Racing Wheel F1® PS4™
- This steering wheel is not compatible with the ClubSport Wheel bases V1 and V1.5 for electronic reasons.
Price & Availability
The wheel will be available from 28 February 2019 and is available for pre-order now. It’ll cost you A$519.90 for the wheel and the Clubsport V2.5 Base will cost you A$829.90 if you don’t already have one, bringing the total cost to $1,349.80. While that’s not cheap for regular racers, its worth remembering serious sim racers have also probably spent that on a Racing Sim setup, Display, Sound, Butt kickers and other accessories.
More information at Fanatec.