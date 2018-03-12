Farm geeks get ready, Farming Simulator 19 unveils its first screenshot

FarmTech is an amazing space, often riding on the forefront of technology, so when there’s a new edition of Farming Simulator announced, it’ll be sure to excite many in the industry. While not everyone’s cup of tea, Farming Simulator 19, scheduled for release late 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, looks to have some of the sharpest graphics in town.

Created by GIANTS Software, the game is still very much in development, but they stopped long enough to export a screenshot to get fans excited for the next release in a long franchise. What started in 2008, has now established a loyal fanbase, which has seen it grow to support consoles and PCs.

This year the game benefits from a complete overhaul and a total revision of its graphics engine. In addition to delivering stunning visuals in a hyper-realistic setting, Farming Simulator 19 will also introduce many exciting new features to be unveiled in the coming months, including a huge announcement at E3 2018 that will delight fans.

It’s the richest and most complete farming experience ever made for consoles and PCs, coming up at the end of the year. It does make you wonder, if farming vehicles continue their trajectory down the automation path, it’ll be interesting to see what Farming Simulator 2025 looks like? Will you just be monitoring your fleet of driverless vehicles from a console, or have a fleet of Intel-powered drones monitoring crops and distributing the required fertilizers?

Farming Simulator 19 will be available end of 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.