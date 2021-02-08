Finding EV chargers made easy. PlugShare now available on Apple CarPlay

PlugShare is an amazing service that displays charging locations for EV drivers. Today Plugshare has updated their app to add compatibility with Apple CarPlay.

The PlugShare release includes new features specifically designed for easy use when connected to CarPlay through an EV’s built-in display.

To minimize the need for manual browsing, PlugShare will now not only filter out unwanted locations, but will also rank them so the first options seen are the best fit for a driver’s needs.

In addition, trips that drivers plan on their iPhone, iPad, or on the web will now be viewable on their EV’s built-in display using CarPlay.

Drivers will also be able to view location bookmarks, get single tap directions, and even switch vehicle types – all within CarPlay.