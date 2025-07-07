First impressions: The New Tesla Model Y, impressive upgrades

After a 4am start to the day, a bus, a train and Uber ride, I made it to Tesla’s Mulgrave location to pickup a review vehicle for the next week. The New Tesla Model Y is something I’ve been keen to get behind the wheel of and experience it for myself, following deliveries kicking off in May.

Having collected the car, today’s first drive experience was a journey that lasted more than 4 hours, a road trip that took me through the city streets of Melbourne, the outer suburbs and finally the 350kms down the Hume Highway to Wodonga.

Having spent time in lots of Tesla stretching almost a decade, this certainly felt familiar, while offering a surprisingly long list of new upgrades to try out. Having spent the afternoon with the car, it’s now time to detail my first thoughts ahead of a fully detailed review.

Exterior

While Tesla played around with some interior tweaks, this is the first serious upgrade since the Model Y first arrived in Australia. The big external upgrade is here and there’s no denying the full-width front light bar is a great addition (let’s hope it comes to Model 3 in the near future to complete the range).

I’m a big fan of the rear of the car, at least the top and bottom sections, I’m still not sold on the large flat surface between the light bar and the number plate. This feels unresolved and if the plate was there, it’d give it purpose, for now at least, it’s a void.

That afterburner lightbar is an absolute stunner. Sure, it looks good from a distance as the red illumination reflects on to the ground, but when you get up close, you get to appreciate the crazy level of detail that went into it.

I had the opportunity to grab a quick Supercharger and was lucky enough to have a OG Model Y backed up to provide a great direct comparison of the old vs the new.

At this point it’s hard not to notice the difference in wheel design. Tesla has had a lot of amazing wheel designs over the years, starting with the Uberturbines, the Zero-G, Induction and on the new Model Y you’ll have a choice between the 19″ Crossflows or the 20″ Helix 2.0 wheels. While the rims themselves look good, I don’t love the contrasting center cap, I think these should be replaced with a black option, or at least deep gunmetal grey.

The charging port is still located in the rear-left, but now features an illuminated red LED next to the port and inside the charge flap are the letters ‘CKL’ which ticks a box for European standards on CCS2 ports.

We have to talk about that new front-facing camera in the front bar. This camera feed displays a view of low-lying objects, particularly useful for parking and avoiding damage to the front bar. The camera picks up a washer feature, allowing you to remove road grime with a tap on the screen.

This presents itself from the new camera display which shows the front camera at the top with the two side repeaters below. A quick swipe and you’ll switch to the alternate view of the rear view camera at the bottom with the side repeaters moving to the top. The frame rate of this is very impressive, almost as fast as the windscreen and while I wouldn’t try, I bet you could nearly drive from watching the video feed alone.

The New Model Y comes with the HW4 computer and camera array that powers Tesla’s Autopilot. The car had Enhanced Autopilot installed and I leveraged Navigate on Autopilot to make the majority of the drive an absolute breeze.

Interior

The interior is also a notable upgrade on previous models, particularly those seats which are not only very comfortable on long drives, but I can also confirm the ventilation for colling works incredibly well. There’s been plenty of times where I’ve had a hot back while driving and this is now easily solved.

The car’s AC also includes the new Swing feature, like the pedestal fans of years gone by, this swings the airflow side to side as to avoid creating a cold spot on your face. This is a nice inclusion for what is likely a very small cost impact.

The New Model Y famously put the indicator stalk back in, after feedback from the stalkless Model 3 and while I love the minimal and digital nature of removing it, I have to say, it was the right decision to bring it back. I don’t miss the drive selections talk at all, but the indicator was definitely a muscle memory I didn’t need to retain.

Smart Shift is something I’ll need to spend more time with, but the automatic selection of which direction the car should move feels futuristic and fun. This is all down to how well Tesla’s object detection works (via cameras) which as we know from AP, it’s pretty great, but there can be smaller items like rope or chain fences that could trip it up. I look forward to testing this and I’ll try to keep tally on the number of errors I get. When it works, it feels like magic.

I mentioned before this car has HW4, while my original 2019 Model 3 only has HW3 (waiting for that upgrade Elon). The car is also running the latest version of the software 2025.20.6, and something I noticed on my way home, was that this made it through a roundabout I never have had my navigate with AP engaged. I look forward to doing more testing and capturing this on video.

One of the big structural changes is the infinity glass roof that moves the structural cross beam backwards and now offers a clear, unobstructed view of the sky, amazing for rear passengers. While we’re talking back seats, of course there’s now the rear screen to keep back seat drivers occupied, a nice addition from the original.

In terms of the colour scheme, the white seats are an absolute winner, which are complimented by the white door panels, and the RGB light bar, configurable to your favourite colour. What I think is a bit of a miss is the light grey fabric sections on the door panel. Totally 4 different colours, this just adds one too many colours and textures in my mind, the simpler the better, so I’d make this section white as well.

Driving

Within minutes, maybe even seconds of driving on Victoria’s very average roads, it was clear Tesla engineers have done a great job of the new suspension. This soaks up bumps better than any other non-air ride suspension I’ve experienced. The magic here is not that Tesla made it feel softer, increasing occupant comfort, but they avoided turning it into a boat.

The car certainly rides high with significant space between the top of the tyre and the wheel arc, such is the available suspension travel. This also helps to increase passenger entry and exit, great for those with reduced mobility.

Also noticeable on the interior is the dramatic reduction in road noise that enters the cabin. It’s quiet, almost eerily quiet inside the New Model Y, so I turns the music on to hide the silence.

Storage

It’s a safe bet that if you’re buying a Model Y, one of your requirements is storage. Maybe it’s not at the top of your must have list, but it’s certainly going to be in the top 10 and maybe top 5 buying decisions. Thankfully Model Y offers a massive rear cargo space and this one comes with a rear parcel shelf to hide any goodies from prying eyes.

The lower funk section is also incredibly deep, easily accommodating a couple of backpacks, or even a suitcase. Fold down the rear seats with the electronic buttons and the front row moves forward to make room – smart. With the second row folded flat, you really could sleep in there, it’s massive, great for the next trip to Ikea or Bunnings.

Up front, the frunk is famously large, one of the largest in the segment. I love the funk to throw a backpack in, it’s also great as fast food storage which avoids bringing the smell into the cabin. If you ever have a spill in there, no worries, you can literally wash it out, thanks to the inclusion of a drain plug.

Final thoughts

Today’s road trip and feature discoveries was loads of fun. Technology and vehicles are two passions of mine and having a brand new computer on wheels for a week is a luxury not many get to enjoy, so I definitely appreciate.

There’s lots to continue to explore, but early impressions are that the majority of the tweaks are really welcome and this is being shown through the latest sales figures seeing around 3.5 thousands new Model Ys hit Australian streets in the last 30 days.

This size, performance, technology and features make it a great option for many Australian families and the price point is approachable at a driveaway price tag starting at A$64,373 (VIC). This spec with Stealth Grey Paint ($2,300), 20″ Helix 2.0 wheels ($2,400) and white interior ($1,500) would cost A$70,833 to have in your driveway.

Tesla’s software upgrades still cost A$5,100 for Enhanced Autopilot, or A$10,100 for Full Self-Driving Capability to purchase outright. As we wait for the launch of FSD (Supervised) we expect this to come with an option for subscription or per month pricing that would see more people opt-in.

Tesla is currently offering existing owners the chance to transfer EAP or FSD to a new vehicle until September 30th. You can also get a $2,000 trade-in bonus until September 30th on a new Model Y. There is also now a couple of New Model Ys showing up in inventory which features discounted options.

Look out for the full review soon and leave any questions you have in the comments below.