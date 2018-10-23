Fluence and Tesla providing new large-scale batteries for Victorians

Today, the Victorian Minister for Energy, Lily D’Ambrosio, opened the Ballarat Energy Storage System (BESS), located at the Ballarat Terminal Station in Warrenheip.

This is the first of 2-large scale batteries planned for the state, to assist in the reliability of the grid. The first comes from Siemens-owned Fluence Energy while the second will be another Tesla Powerpack installation, similar to what is famously in South Australia (much smaller though).

Great to unveil the 30MW/MWh Ballarat Energy Storage System, which will ensure continuous supply of renewable energy into the grid, and will be one of the most sophisticated lithium-ion battery storage systems anywhere in the world. #VRET https://t.co/63oduWbkkL pic.twitter.com/7IcABc0FBs — Lily D'Ambrosio MP (@LilyDAmbrosioMP) October 22, 2018

The BESS is a state of the art lithium ion large-scale battery that will deliver a 30-megawatt/30-megawatt hour supply which is capable of powering more than 20,000 homes for an hour of critical peak demand before being recharged.

The BESS will be able to respond to changing grid needs within milliseconds and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to support critical peak demand.

The second large-scale battery is the Tesla 25 megawatt/50 mega-watt hour battery which is integrated with the Gannawarra Solar Farm, south-west of Kerang.

This battery will store renewable energy on site. Delivered by Edify Energy, it is also expected to provide grid support by summer 2018.

With $25 million of funding provided by the Andrews Labor Government and the same amount matched by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, these two large-scale batteries are the most sophisticated energy storage initiatives in Australia.

“We said we would deliver these large-scale batteries for Victoria, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. This is part of our plan to transition to a more affordable, reliable and clean energy system. We’re modernising our electricity grid, strengthening our energy security and delivering real action on climate change.” Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio

Learn more about Victoria’s Energy Storage Initiative at energy.vic.gov.au/batteries-and-energy-storage