Ford’s new Escape ST, more aggressive, more capable.

In Europe, Ford’s branding for cars is different than it is here in Australia, so what we see is the Kuga nameplate, which is actually the updated 2018 model of what we call the Escape here. The new ST variant provides a sportier, faster, smarter edition that should appeal to quite a few parents who wants some fun after they’re done with the school run.

The Ford Escape ST-Line will join the line-up later in Q3 2018 to give Australians a sports-oriented mid-sized SUV, while Autonomous Emergency Braking has been expanded to become standard equipment on every 2018 Escape model. This change is great for those who like the safety technology, but have traditionally had to opt-up to the flagship models.

Ford Australia President and CEO, Graeme Whickman said,

Australians continue to pivot towards the practicality and versatility of trucks and SUVs, yet there’s a genuine passion for sports and performance models here, too. The Escape ST-Line is the first ST-Line model here, bringing together Ford’s sports styling and dynamics with the livability and convenience of the Escape.

Also new for 2018 is a fresh 17-inch alloy wheel as standard on Escape Ambiente for a more distinctive look, replacing the existing Ambiente’s steel wheels. This means that the entire Escape line-up comes with alloy wheels as standard.

SYNC 3 is standard across the Escape line-up as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, continuing Ford’s vision for safe driving, an execution of their ‘hands on the wheel, eyes on the road’ mantra.

The 2018 Ford Escape ST-Line arrives for Aussies, delivering flared wheel arches and updated interior, including sport seat. It will also offer the sportiest Escape driving dynamics yet, with chassis enhancements including optimised suspension that lowers ride-height by 10mm, re-tuned steering, and thicker anti-roll bars for reduced body roll and sharper responses.

Strong visual changes help the ST-Line make a bold statement, with is 18-inch Absolute Black alloys matched to the front grille, fog-lamp surrounds, roof rails and rear valence to reflect its athletic nature and boldness.

The drivers’ seat is the best in the house for the ST-Line, with new leather combination trim throughout the cabin, featuring detailed red-stitching to match the ST-Line logo. Red stitching is also seen on the gear-lever, as well as the armrests and the ST-Line steering wheel. Stainless steel pedals match the unique scuff plates to give Escape ST-Line’s cabin an energetic, premium splash of colour, finished off with ST-Line floor mats.

The Escape ST-Line equipment level brings additional Driver Assist Technology to Australian customers. With AEB as standard equipment on all Escapes, the ST-Line also features Smart Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Information System and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as part of its Driver Assist suite.

An optional ST-Line Technology Pack (MLP $800* ) adds:

Adaptive Cruise Control Forward Collision Alert Tyre Pressure Monitor

Lane Keeping Aid with Lane Departure Warning

Confidence around town comes from ST-Line’s standard front and rear parking sensors, as well as its 8.0-inch full colour reversing camera. However, ST-Line boasts even more advance technology, with Enhanced Active Park Assist enabling auto parallel parking as well as auto perpendicular parking.

The Escape ST-Line is standard with Intelligent-All-Wheel Drive, which is designed to monitor Escape’s performance and adjusts the delivery of torque to each wheel every 16 milliseconds. The power comes from a 178kW/345Nm 2.0L EcoBoost four-cylinder and six-speed paddleshift automatic, delivering official fuel efficiency figures of 8.6L/100kmv (ADR combined cycle).

In 2018, the Ford SUV line-up will further expand to include the all-new Ford Endura. Never offered in Australia before, the Endura has been carefully selected to offer customers looking for a level of sophistication, refinement and features previously the reserve of a premium sedan. Endura brings with it the comfort and convenience of an SUV, but with the attention to detail, equipment levels and style of premium motoring.

For has released updated pricing for the 2018 Ford Escape. These are the Recommended Manufacturer List Prices (MLP)* for the 2018.5MY Escape and options:

MLP* Escape Ambiente 1.5L EcoBoost FWD 6MT $28,990 Escape Ambiente 1.5L EcoBoost FWD 6AT $30,490 Escape Ambiente 1.5L EcoBoost AWD 6AT $33,490 Escape Trend 1.5L EcoBoost FWD 6AT $33,490 Escape Trend 1.5L EcoBoost AWD 6AT $36,490 Escape Trend 2.0L TDCi AWD 6AT $38,990 Escape ST-Line 2.0L EcoBoost AWD 6AT (new) $39,990 Escape Titanium 2.0L EcoBoost AWD 6AT $45,480 Escape Titanium 2.0L TDCi AWD 6AT $48,340

* Recommended MLP only. As always, the offer price of any vehicle or option is entirely at the discretion of the Dealer. Prices shown exclude Dealer delivery and statutory charges.