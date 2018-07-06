Ford’s Ranger Raptor is rolling off the production line

Ford’s big supped up Ranger Raptor is rolling off the production line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) facility in Rayong.

The Ranger Raptor – Ford’s first high-speed off-road performance truck built in Asia Pacific – was revealed to the public during the 2018 Bangkok Motor Show in March where Ford began taking customer orders.

Australians who ordered one can expect delivery starting from October. Combining Ford Performance DNA with the Ranger’s renowned capability and versatility, the Ranger Raptor sets a new benchmark in high-speed, off-road pickup capability. The Raptor’s tough design is embodied by the well-recognised block Ford letters on its grill.

President for Ford ASEAN, Yukontorn ‘Vickie’ Wisadkosin said,

“The Ranger Raptor is truly the ultimate Ranger. With its bold appearance and extreme, off-road performance features, the Ranger Raptor represents a new and distinctive breed of truck for the region,”

The Ranger Raptor is equipped with a powerful new Bi-Turbo diesel engine that is mated to a 10-Speed transmission to deliver peak power of 157kW of and 500Nm of torque from a low 1750rpm.

Built with increased ride height and a wider track, the Ranger Raptor includes standard front and rear FOX shock absorbers to improve ride and handling for even the most extreme rough terrain enthusiasts.

An innovative all-new Watt’s linkage rear suspension with coil-over rear springs further delivers diehard off-roaders rear axle lateral stability when travelling at high speeds in the great outdoors. Even in the most challenging terrain, flawless vehicle handing and accurate gear changing are made possible via the special Raptor steering wheel equipped with a magnesium paddle shifter.

Packed with the latest in-vehicle technologies, the Ranger Raptor features a Terrain Management System (TMS) that offers six modes that help deliver truly high performance, including the highly anticipated Baja Mode.

Ranger Raptor also comes with unique underbody protection to deflect off-road obstacles. The new bash plate is made from 2.3mm thick high-strength steel and meets enhanced capabilities for strength in-line with Ford Performance requirements.

Smart technologies and highlights include:

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Active noise cancellation system

SYNC™ 3 with multi-touch screen with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Navigation system

Keyless and push start button

Easy lift tailgate

HID projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

LED fog lamps

Aluminium side-steps

High speed off-road durability performance front bumper

17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain BF Goodrich KO2 285/70 R17 tyres

The Ranger Raptor is available in five bold and enticing colors, including the new and unique Conquer Grey, as well as Lightning Blue, Race Red, Shadow Black and Frozen White.

While boasting Australian-led design and engineering at the Asia-Pacific Product Development Centre in Broadmeadows, Victoria, the Ranger Raptor is built at Ford Thailand Manufacturing for sale in the domestic market and export across the Asia Pacific region. In 2015, Ford announced an additional investment of US$186 million in FTM for incremental Ranger production volume to meet soaring demand across the region.